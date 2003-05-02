Abu "boo-boo" Abbas...
Song on official TV encourages Palestinians to attack Jews in territories
Posted: May 2, 2003
© 2003 WorldNetDaily.com
A music video being played on official Palestinian Authority television calls for attacks on Jews living in settlements in the so-called occupied territories.
Palestinian Media Watch has posted the video, which can be watched using Windows Media Player or Quick Time, on its website.
The video shows a Palestinian gunman followed by an image of a Jewish man and his wife walking. The translated lyrics of the song at that point are: "Foreigners have no place on this land."
While the singer intones, "Pour over the settlements great flames," the video shows aerial views of Jewish settlements.
In addition to the man and wife, the video includes footage of Jewish teen-age girls and an Israeli soldier.
The Palestinians shown include masked militants firing automatic weapons.
The words of the song are repeated throughout the video:
From the mountain of fire [Nablus] came the rebels ...
Everywhere there are settlements.
Oh brave Nablus, keep the cauldron ablaze;
Pour over the settlements great flames;
Foreigners have no place on this land;
Foreigners have no place where Shahids [died for Allah] were killed.
This week, just hours after Palestinian Prime Minister Mahmoud Abbas took office, international Middle East mediators presented Israel and the Palestinians with the long-awaited blueprint for peace dubbed the "road map."
Last week, President Bush praised the new prime minister as "a man dedicated to peace," even as charges were made that Abbas provided financing for the terrorist attack that killed 11 Israeli athletes at the 1972 Olympic Games in Munich, Germany.
According to Palestinian Media Watch, Abbas was quoted in the newspaper A-Sharq Al Awsat in March as saying, "The Intifada must continue. And it is the right of the Palestinian people to rise and to use all means at their disposal ... all means, even guns. ..."
PA video: Pour flames on settlements
Song on official TV encourages Palestinians to attack Jews in territories
Posted: May 2, 2003
© 2003 WorldNetDaily.com
A music video being played on official Palestinian Authority television calls for attacks on Jews living in settlements in the so-called occupied territories.
Palestinian Media Watch has posted the video, which can be watched using Windows Media Player or Quick Time, on its website.
The video shows a Palestinian gunman followed by an image of a Jewish man and his wife walking. The translated lyrics of the song at that point are: "Foreigners have no place on this land."
While the singer intones, "Pour over the settlements great flames," the video shows aerial views of Jewish settlements.
In addition to the man and wife, the video includes footage of Jewish teen-age girls and an Israeli soldier.
The Palestinians shown include masked militants firing automatic weapons.
The words of the song are repeated throughout the video:
From the mountain of fire [Nablus] came the rebels ...
Everywhere there are settlements.
Oh brave Nablus, keep the cauldron ablaze;
Pour over the settlements great flames;
Foreigners have no place on this land;
Foreigners have no place where Shahids [died for Allah] were killed.
This week, just hours after Palestinian Prime Minister Mahmoud Abbas took office, international Middle East mediators presented Israel and the Palestinians with the long-awaited blueprint for peace dubbed the "road map."
Last week, President Bush praised the new prime minister as "a man dedicated to peace," even as charges were made that Abbas provided financing for the terrorist attack that killed 11 Israeli athletes at the 1972 Olympic Games in Munich, Germany.
According to Palestinian Media Watch, Abbas was quoted in the newspaper A-Sharq Al Awsat in March as saying, "The Intifada must continue. And it is the right of the Palestinian people to rise and to use all means at their disposal ... all means, even guns. ..."