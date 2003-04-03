|
Arafat's suicide squads dispatched to Baghdad
Fatah movement sends Saddam hundreds of 'human bombs'
to attack allied forces
March 30, 2003
One of the top commanders of Yasser Arafat's Fatah
movement, the largest faction of the PLO, says hundreds
of Palestinians living in Lebanon have been sent to Iraq
to carry out suicide attacks against American and British
soldiers, according to a report in the Jerusalem Post.
Col. Munir Maqdah told the Nazareth-based as Sennarah
weekly that Fatah has decided to ''strike at American
interests all over the world.'' He added: ''Resisting the
American aggression on Iraq supports the Palestinian
people and the intifada. What is happening in Iraq is the
battle of the Palestinian people first and the Arab and
Muslim nation second.''
Maqdah said his men were already in Baghdad, prepared
to launch suicide attacks, and that another group of
Fatah suicide bombers is due there shortly. Palestinian
sources said the Fatah volunteers entered Iraq through
Syria.
Fatah, which is the first Palestinian group to recruit
women for suicide missions, has several thousand
militiamen in Lebanon's Palestinian refugee camps, and is
headed by Arafat, who also holds the title of chairman of
the Palestinian Authority. Most of the Fatah gunmen
continue to receive their salaries from the PLO.
Fatah is responsible for a number of suicide attacks
against Israel over the past 30 months. Palestinians say
some of the attacks were carried out on the personal
instructions of Maqdah, according to the Post.
Last week, Israeli security forces announced the
capture of a Fatah teenager sent with a suitcase filled
with explosives to blow up a home for 180 orphans and
homeless children in Jerusalem.
Leaders of Hamas and Islamic Jihad have repeatedly
urged Iraqis to endorse the suicide attacks as an
effective weapon against the Americans and British
troops.
On Friday, tens of thousands of Palestinians,
chanting, ''Oh beloved Saddam, bomb Tel Aviv'' and
''Death to America,'' rallied in the West Bank and Gaza
Strip in their biggest show of support ever for Iraq.
They burned effigies of President Bush, British Prime
Minister Tony Blair and Israeli Prime Minister Ariel
Sharon.
During "Gulf War I," Arafat – virtually
alone among even Arab leaders – threw his lot in
publicly with Saddam Hussein.
"We will enter Jerusalem victoriously and raise
our flag on its walls. ... We will fight you [the
Israelis] with stones, rifles, and 'El-Abed' [the Iraqi
missile)]," Arafat said at the start of that war,
according to a March 29, 1990, Associated Press report.
A few days later, on April 2, Saddam responded
publicly to Arafat's expression of loyalty, saying,
"In the name of Allah, we shall cause fire to devour
half of Israel," according to the Iraqi News Agency.
The next day, Arafat replied, "We say to the brother
and leader Saddam Hussein – go forward with Allah's
blessing."
Though Iraqi Scud missiles assaulted Israel during
that brief war, the Jewish state did not respond
militarily, at the urging of the U.S. However, Sharon has
made plain that such restraint on Israel's part would not
be forthcoming in the event of an Iraqi attack on Israel
in the current conflict.
In recent weeks, the Bush administration has explained
repeatedly that, after deposing Saddam and ending his
support for terrorism, the U.S. president's No. 1
priority in the region will be to facilitate the creation
of an independent Palestinian state. Repeated polls show
a large majority of Palestinians today favor terrorism as
a means of attaining political goals.