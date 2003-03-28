Tongues of Deceit
Facts about the Claims on Jerusalem
by Jews and Palestinians
15 August 2001
"They speak treachery, with tongues of deceit in their
mouths." Micah 6:12
"They conceive mischief and bring forth evil and their
heart prepares deceit."
Job 15:35
There is a Hebrew term "lashon ha-ra" (the bad tongue).
Since the Children of Israel came back to the land of their fathers, the
bad tongue has been one of the sharpest weapons used against them. This
tongue has three forks, that:
* invent deceits
to forward an ambition or a spite.
* spread deceits
because they are preferred to the truth.
* spread deceits
that in ignorance are mistaken for the truth.
For instance: According to Pope John Paul II, "A sad condition
was created for the Palestinian people who were excluded from their homeland.
These were facts everyone can see." When this sentence is parsed by standards
of evidence and logic, not one single "fact" can be seen in it.
Among the relentlessly repeated deceits:
1. There was a flourishing Arab nation in Arab-Palestine,
subjugated and ruined by the intrusion of alien Jews who have no history
or roots there.
The nation known at stages of its history as "Israel"
"Judah" or "Judea" is the only sovereign nation-state that ever existed
in the land now known by the Greco-Roman geographical designation of "Palestine".
The Israelite-Jewish presence goes back some 3,500 years and has never
been broken. The Jews were deprived of their ancient political independence
by the Roman conquest in the year 70 CE, but never lost their attachment
to the Land of Israel or their conviction that they would one day redeem
it.
Both Jews and Christians dwelt in the land when it was
seized by military forces from Arabia in the Seventh Century. There was
no Arabic name for this region, so the conquerors adopted the Greco-Roman
"Palestina", that they pronounced "Falastin". This region became the neglected
province of one foreign empire after another. [See further: A Time to Speak
I:2]
2. The Arabs of Palestine had been a nation in the
land since remote antiquity.
The Arab military invaders themselves left few descendants
in the land, but some of the local population converted to Islam and adopted
the Arabic language. For 1,200 years thereafter, peoples of many origins
came into the land at one time, and left it at other times, while nomads
wandered in and out. These peoples came from throughout the Middle East,
Egypt, North Africa, Turkey, the Balkans, Armenia, and Central Asia.
In a census of 1931, the non-Jewish population of Mandate
Palestine named 24 different countries as their places of birth. They were
never an indigenous or homogeneous population, and they never formed a
distinct national identity, society or polity. The claim that there is
a "Palestinian people" or "Palestinian nation" has a history of decades,
not millennia. It was concocted only after the Six-Day War of 1967, avowedly
as a device to forward the goal of the destruction of Israel.
"Yes, the existence of a separate Palestinian identity
serves only tactical purposes. The founding of a Palestinian state is a
new tool in the continuing battle against Israel." -- PLO Military
Department head, 1997.
3. There was a flourishing Arab society in Palestine
before the intrusion of the Jews.
At the start of the Jewish resettlement -- in the 1870s-1880s
-- Palestine was a province of the Ottoman Turkish Empire, ruled by the
Sultan in far-off Istanbul. The entire non-Jewish population west of the
Jordan River was about 140,000, including nomads who moved in and out and
even roving bandits. That population had been stagnant or in decline for
centuries.
The land was depopulated, deserted, impoverished and barren.
Western travellers, who knew from the Bible of the beauty, fertility and
vitality of ancient Israel, came to visit and found not the Land of Milk
and Honey but an empty wilderness of ruin and desolation.
A British consul reported in 1857 that the land was not
cultivated, villages had disappeared, and that "The country is in
a considerable degree empty of inhabitants and therefore the greatest need
is that of a body of population".
Mark Twain rode through just a few years before the start
of Jewish resettlement and saw only ". . . the kind of solitude to make
one dreary." The Galilee was "unpeopled deserts . . . rusty
mounds of barrenness" where he "never saw a human being on the whole route".
He concluded that "Palestine sits in sackcloth and ashes . . . desolate
and unlovely." -- From Innocents Abroad, 1867.
At about the same time, a British Christian clergyman
came to the Holy Land and wrote: "But where are the inhabitants? This fertile
[coastal] plain which might support an immense population is almost a solitude.
. . . The denunciations of ancient prophecy have been fulfilled to the
very letter - 'The land is left void and desolate and without inhabitants.'"
- Reverend Samuel Manning, These Holy Fields, 1894.
By the early Nineteenth Century it was perceived, especially
in the United States and Great Britain, that the only hope for the restoration
of Palestine was in the return of the only people who loved it and would
care for it. Those who seriously espoused the idea of the Return of the
Jews included U.S. President John Adams, British Prime Minister Disraeli,
British Foreign Minister Lord Palmerston, and writer George Eliot.
This had indeed been the sustaining hope of the Jews themselves
for two millennia, and it became an active movement by the 1870s-1880s,
even before Theodor Herzl organized Zionism as a worldwide movement.
4. The Jews displaced and dispossessed the Arabs.
Jews had always "come up to the Land". Now pioneers began
to come, perhaps
a dozen or a score at a time, calling themselves Hovevei
Tzion (Lovers of Zion), or BILU - an acronym for the Hebrew Beth Ya'akov
Lecha Venelecha (House of Jacob Let Us Rise Up and Go 0, that echoes The
Lord's first command to Abraham: Lech lecha . . . (Rise up and go
. . . to a land that I will show you).
They did not take any land away from Arabs, or displace
any Arabs. They went into areas long uninhabited and abandoned. The Ottoman
Turkish government sternly restricted purchase of land by Jews. An effendi
who could claim or contrive ownership of a bit of wasteland would be paid
an exorbitantly inflated price for it. On the wasteland, the pioneers drained
swamps and irrigated deserts, tilled soil untilled for centuries and built
where nothing had been built for centuries. Many died of malaria and other
diseases, and many more were murdered by bandits.
They did not create the "sad condition" of the papal lament,
Rather, they created conditions that attracted and drew Arabs from other
countries and regions, who came to seek the work, wages and a better conditions
found only in the vicinity of the new Jewish settlements. Within decades
of the start of Jewish resettlement, the Arab population in those areas
grew far beyond the limits of natural increase. If the Jews had not come,
the Arabs would not have come either.
"Around 1910, my family was staying at a hotel in Switzerland,
where we met a very rich Arab. One of the other guests said to him, 'You
Arabs are making a mistake in letting Jews come into Palestine. You should
throw them out while you can.' "The Arab laughed and said, 'Oh, no. Palestine
is one of the poorest and most backward places in the world. There's nothing
there. The Jews will come and fill it with farms and orchards and towns.
They'll build factories and schools and hospitals and railways. Then we
Arabs will throw them out and keep it all for ourselves.'" -- Carrie
Nora Isaac, New York
Malcolm MacDonald, a British Secretary of State hostile
to the Jews, admitted in 1938: "The Arabs cannot say that the Jews
are driving them out of their country. If not a single Jew had come to
Palestine after 1918, I believe that the Arab population of [Western] Palestine
today would still have been around the ….. it had been stable under Turkish
rule."
5. The British Mandate to establish a Jewish National
Home in Palestine was a crime against the Arabs.
According to the Balfour Declaration of 1917 and the League
of Nations Mandate of 1921, "Palestine" included all of the land east as
well as west of the Jordan River in the Jewish National Home to be open
for "close Jewish settlement".
In 1922, the British detached the entire region east of
the river, depriving the Jewish National Home of a full 75 percent
of Mandate Palestine. This they did in order to provide a puppet kingdom
for their protégé Emir Abdullah, after he was driven out
of Arabia. Since there was no historic name for such a kingdom, it was
called after a biblical river. From that day to this, the Kingdom
of Jordan has permitted no Jew within its borders, and when it seized control
of Judea and Samaria (1948-1967) it killed or drove out every Jew there
as well.
The British progressively limited the areas open to Jews
west of the Jordan River. They slammed and bolted the gates of the Jewish
National Home at the very time when Jews most desperately needed a haven.
The British obsessively counted and recounted the number of Jews, with
a view to barring their entry or deporting them. At the same time they
permitted a massive influx of Arabs from other countries and regions, technically
illegal but never hindered.
These newly arriving Arabs took the places meant for the
Jews, and so charmed or intimidated the British that the Jews they displaced
were consigned to the death camps of Europe, or left to drown on their
way to the Promised Land. Shortly before the start of World War II, the
British Foreign Office actually requested the government of Nazi Germany
to prevent the escape of Jews, and a few years later admonished the U.S.
State Department not to encourage the escape of Jews, because nobody wants
them.
"So far from being persecuted, the Arabs have crowded
into the country and multiplied until their population has increased more
than even all world Jewry could lift up the Jewish population." -- Winston
Churchill, 1939
"If we must offend one side, let us offend the Jews rather
than the Arabs." -- British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain, 1937
"If we must have preferences, let me murmur in your ear
that I prefer Arabs to Jews." -- British Foreign Secretary Anthony Eden,
1943
The Jews who succeeded in reaching the Jewish National
Home were confined to only 17 percent of Mandate Palestine, which became
the State of Israel in 1948. That the Arabs were not granted 100 percent
is what they ever since constantly proclaimed to be the Crime of the Century,
to be undone by any means.
6. Jerusalem is a holy city of Islam, where Jews have
no history, rights or claims.
Jerusalem has been the heart of Israel and of world Jewry
for
3,000 years, and there has been a virtually unbroken Jewish presence there
for all that time. When modern statistics are on record, they show Jews
as the majority in the city:
* 1860:
11,000 Jews, 6,500 Muslims, 4,500 Christians
* 1906:
40,000 Jews, 13,000 Christians, 7,000 Muslims
* 1999:
633,000 Jews, 200,000 Mulsims and Christians
Jews around the world turn toward Jerusalem when they
pray. Muslims turn toward Mecca. Jews and Christians make religious pilgrimages
to Jerusalem. Muslims make religious pilgrimages to Mecca.
Jerusalem is not mentioned at all in the Koran. It does
not appear on lists of Muslim holy cities. Caliphs and sultans ruling from
afar paid little or no heed to Jerusalem; it dwindled to a dirty, dilapidated
and poverty-stricken village -- scarcely to be expected in any city that
is loved or revered.
Arabs built little in Jerusalem, with the exception of
the Dome of the Rock, that a caliph built in the Seventh Century -- on
the site of the First and Second biblical Temples. It is now being alleged
that those Temples never existed, and while one might suppose this too
preposterous to require rebuttal, the historically illiterate minions of
the news media may repeat it with quite serious mien.
During the Jordanian occupation of the Old City of Jerusalem,
the Jewish residents were killed or driven out. For 19 years, Jews of all
nationalities were banned from their holy places and historical sites,
while ancient synagogues and cemeteries were wrecked or crudely desecrated.
Now, the Muslim religious authorities still permitted to administer Temple
Mount are relentlessly unearthing and destroying every relic of the Temples
they say never existed -- a program dubbed "archaeological terrorism".
7. Judea, Samaria (West Bank) and Gaza are Palestinian
territory, unlawfully occupied by Israel. Israeli settlements there are
illegal under international law.
Israel is not occupying Palestinian territory because
there is not and never has been any such thing. "Occupied Palestine", like
"Arab East Jerusalem", as a diplomatic and journalistic stock epithet that
melts away under analysis.
The status of Judea, Samaria and Gaza are still fixed
by the Mandate for the Jewish National Home, while the other parts of the
Mandate lands have become the State of Israel and the Kingdom of Jordan.
In 1948, Jordan launched a war of destruction against Israel during which
it seized control of these areas. In 1967 it launched another war of destruction
against Israel during which it lost that control. Since then, the areas
have been under Israeli administration, as is quite lawful. Israeli settlements
in that land are also quite lawful, regardless of the juridical rulings
of
radio-TV broadcasters. [See further A Time to Speak
No. I-6, June 2001]
Under the terms of the Oslo Accords, Israel has turned
over administration of some cities and areas to the PLO, but it was not
a grant of sovereignty nor is it irrevocable. It is conditional on PA/PLO
fulfillment of its own undertakings in those Accords -- a fulfillment that
it never began. Israel retains responsibility for security in those areas,
and the right to take action against terrorism or any other threat to its
security that emanates therefrom. The mantras of the news media notwithstanding,
Israeli actions for security and/or self-defense are not attacks against
or incursions into "Palestinian territory".
8. The Palestinians seek only to free themselves of
occupation and regain the lands taken from them.
As noted above, lands were given to them by Israel, not
taken from them. Since Israel's voluntary withdrawals after the Oslo Accords,
some 98% of the Arabs resident in Judea, Samaria and Gaza now live under
the rule of the PLO.
When the PLO was founded in 1964, it adopted a charter
defining its purpose as the total destruction of Israel, to be achieved
by terrorism and war. This was before the Six-Day War of 1967, when the
lands the PLO now purports to liberate were still held by Jordan and not
by Israel. It therefore cannot rationally be argued that the terrorism
is caused by or excused by the "occupation".
The Oslo Accords demanded the cancellation of this Charter,
but that has never been done. Despite public relations flimflam to the
contrary, the goal of the destruction of Israel is still in effect. The
pretense that the Palestinians yearn only for a state in these areas, side-by-side
with Israel and at peace with it, is belied by PLO-officials themselves:
In 1974, the PLO adopted its Plan of Stages: First take
control of any territory that it can trick Israel into yielding. Then use
that territory as the springboard for the war to destroy Israel. That Plan
of Stages is also still in effect.
After signing of the Oslo Accords, Yasser Arafat announced:
"This agreement, I am not considering it more than the agreement which
had been signed between our Prophet Muhammad and Koraish." [Note: Two years
after Muhammad signed the treaty with the tribe of Koraish, he attacked
and annihilated it.]
In a speech in Sweden, he promised to: ". . . eliminate
the State of Israel and establish a purely Palestinian state. We will make
life unbearable for Jews by psychological warfare and population explosion.
Jews won't want to live among us Arabs."
Faisel al-Husseini, scion of one of the most powerful
Arab families, and PLO "Minister for Jerusalem" defined the PLO program:
"[We will] continue to aspire to the strategic goal: namely,
Palestine from the [Jordan] river to the [Mediterranean] sea. Whatever
we get now, cannot make us forget this supreme truth." April 2001
"If we agree to declare our state over . . . the West
Bank and Gaza, our ultimate goal is the liberation of all historic
Palestine from the River [Jordan] to the Sea [Mediterranean]. We distinguish
the strategic, long-term goals from the political phased goals, which we
are compelled to temporarily accept due to international pressure."
June 2001
PLO Minister of Communications, 1999: "Our people have
hope for the future, that the occupation state [Israel] ceases to exist."
9. The Moslem "claim" to Jerusalem is unfounded.
The Moslem "claim" to Jerusalem is based on what is written
in the Koran, which although Jerusalem is not mentioned even once, nevertheless
talks (in Sura 17:1) of the "Furthest Mosque": "Glory be unto Allah who
did take his servant for a journey at night from the Sacred Mosque to the
Furthest Mosque." But is there any foundation to the Moslem argument that
this "Furthest Mosque" (Al-Masujidi al-Aqtza) refers to what is today called
the Aksa Mosque in Jerusalem? The answer is, none whatsoever.
In the days of Mohammed, who died in 632 of the Common
Era, Jerusalem was a Christian city within the Byzantine Empire. Jerusalem
was captured by Khalif Omar only in 638, six years after Mohammed's death.
Throughout all this time there were only churches in Jerusalem, and a church
stood on the Temple Mount, called the Church of Saint Mary of Justinian,
built in the Byzantine architectural style.
The Aksa Mosque was built 20 years after the Dome of the
Rock, which was built in 691-692 by Khalif Abd El Malik. The name "Omar
Mosque" is therefore false. In or around 711, or about 80 years after Mohammed
died, Malik's son, Abd El-Wahd - who ruled from 705-715 - reconstructed
the Christian- Byzantine Church of St. Mary and converted it into a mosque.
He left the structure as it was, a typical Byzantine "basilica" structure
with a row of pillars on either side of the rectangular "ship" in the center.
All he added was an onion-like dome on top of the building to make it look
like a mosque. He then named it El-Aksa, so it would sound like the one
mentioned in the Koran.
Therefore it is crystal clear that Mohammed could never
have had this mosque in mind when he compiled the Koran, since it did not
exist for another three generations after his death. Rather, as many
scholars long ago established, it is logical that Mohammed intended the
mosque in Mecca as the "Sacred Mosque," and the mosque in Medina as the
"Furthest Mosque." So much for the Moslem claim based on the Aksa Mosque.
With this understood, it is no wonder that Mohammed issued
a strict prohibition against facing Jerusalem in prayer, a practice that
had been tolerated only for some months in order to lure Jews to convert
to Islam. When that effort failed, Mohammed put an abrupt stop to it on
February 12, 624. Jerusalem simply never held any sanctity for the Moslems
themselves, but only for the Jews in their domain. [By
Dr. MANFRED R. LEHMANN - who is a writer for the Algemeiner Journal. Originally
published in the Algemeiner Journal, August 19, 1994.]
