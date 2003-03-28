

Tongues of Deceit





Facts about the Claims on Jerusalem

by Jews and Palestinians

From an article: "Tongues Of Deceit"



Presented by: A Time To Speak (speak@actcom.co.il)



15 August 2001

"They speak treachery, with tongues of deceit in their

mouths." Micah 6:12



"They conceive mischief and bring forth evil and their

heart prepares deceit."



Job 15:35



There is a Hebrew term "lashon ha-ra" (the bad tongue).

Since the Children of Israel came back to the land of their fathers, the

bad tongue has been one of the sharpest weapons used against them. This

tongue has three forks, that:



* invent deceits

to forward an ambition or a spite.



* spread deceits

because they are preferred to the truth.



* spread deceits

that in ignorance are mistaken for the truth.



For instance: According to Pope John Paul II, "A sad condition

was created for the Palestinian people who were excluded from their homeland.

These were facts everyone can see." When this sentence is parsed by standards

of evidence and logic, not one single "fact" can be seen in it.



Among the relentlessly repeated deceits:



1. There was a flourishing Arab nation in Arab-Palestine,

subjugated and ruined by the intrusion of alien Jews who have no history

or roots there.



The nation known at stages of its history as "Israel"

"Judah" or "Judea" is the only sovereign nation-state that ever existed

in the land now known by the Greco-Roman geographical designation of "Palestine".

The Israelite-Jewish presence goes back some 3,500 years and has never

been broken. The Jews were deprived of their ancient political independence

by the Roman conquest in the year 70 CE, but never lost their attachment

to the Land of Israel or their conviction that they would one day redeem

it.



Both Jews and Christians dwelt in the land when it was

seized by military forces from Arabia in the Seventh Century. There was

no Arabic name for this region, so the conquerors adopted the Greco-Roman

"Palestina", that they pronounced "Falastin". This region became the neglected

province of one foreign empire after another. [See further: A Time to Speak

I:2]



2. The Arabs of Palestine had been a nation in the

land since remote antiquity.



The Arab military invaders themselves left few descendants

in the land, but some of the local population converted to Islam and adopted

the Arabic language. For 1,200 years thereafter, peoples of many origins

came into the land at one time, and left it at other times, while nomads

wandered in and out. These peoples came from throughout the Middle East,

Egypt, North Africa, Turkey, the Balkans, Armenia, and Central Asia.



In a census of 1931, the non-Jewish population of Mandate

Palestine named 24 different countries as their places of birth. They were

never an indigenous or homogeneous population, and they never formed a

distinct national identity, society or polity. The claim that there is

a "Palestinian people" or "Palestinian nation" has a history of decades,

not millennia. It was concocted only after the Six-Day War of 1967, avowedly

as a device to forward the goal of the destruction of Israel.



"Yes, the existence of a separate Palestinian identity

serves only tactical purposes. The founding of a Palestinian state is a

new tool in the continuing battle against Israel." -- PLO Military

Department head, 1997.



3. There was a flourishing Arab society in Palestine

before the intrusion of the Jews.



At the start of the Jewish resettlement -- in the 1870s-1880s

-- Palestine was a province of the Ottoman Turkish Empire, ruled by the

Sultan in far-off Istanbul. The entire non-Jewish population west of the

Jordan River was about 140,000, including nomads who moved in and out and

even roving bandits. That population had been stagnant or in decline for

centuries.



The land was depopulated, deserted, impoverished and barren.

Western travellers, who knew from the Bible of the beauty, fertility and

vitality of ancient Israel, came to visit and found not the Land of Milk

and Honey but an empty wilderness of ruin and desolation.



A British consul reported in 1857 that the land was not

cultivated, villages had disappeared, and that "The country is in

a considerable degree empty of inhabitants and therefore the greatest need

is that of a body of population".



Mark Twain rode through just a few years before the start

of Jewish resettlement and saw only ". . . the kind of solitude to make

one dreary." The Galilee was "unpeopled deserts . . . rusty

mounds of barrenness" where he "never saw a human being on the whole route".

He concluded that "Palestine sits in sackcloth and ashes . . . desolate

and unlovely." -- From Innocents Abroad, 1867.



At about the same time, a British Christian clergyman

came to the Holy Land and wrote: "But where are the inhabitants? This fertile

[coastal] plain which might support an immense population is almost a solitude.

. . . The denunciations of ancient prophecy have been fulfilled to the

very letter - 'The land is left void and desolate and without inhabitants.'"

- Reverend Samuel Manning, These Holy Fields, 1894.



By the early Nineteenth Century it was perceived, especially

in the United States and Great Britain, that the only hope for the restoration

of Palestine was in the return of the only people who loved it and would

care for it. Those who seriously espoused the idea of the Return of the

Jews included U.S. President John Adams, British Prime Minister Disraeli,

British Foreign Minister Lord Palmerston, and writer George Eliot.



This had indeed been the sustaining hope of the Jews themselves

for two millennia, and it became an active movement by the 1870s-1880s,

even before Theodor Herzl organized Zionism as a worldwide movement.



4. The Jews displaced and dispossessed the Arabs.



Jews had always "come up to the Land". Now pioneers began

to come, perhaps



a dozen or a score at a time, calling themselves Hovevei

Tzion (Lovers of Zion), or BILU - an acronym for the Hebrew Beth Ya'akov

Lecha Venelecha (House of Jacob Let Us Rise Up and Go 0, that echoes The

Lord's first command to Abraham: Lech lecha . . . (Rise up and go

. . . to a land that I will show you).



They did not take any land away from Arabs, or displace

any Arabs. They went into areas long uninhabited and abandoned. The Ottoman

Turkish government sternly restricted purchase of land by Jews. An effendi

who could claim or contrive ownership of a bit of wasteland would be paid

an exorbitantly inflated price for it. On the wasteland, the pioneers drained

swamps and irrigated deserts, tilled soil untilled for centuries and built

where nothing had been built for centuries. Many died of malaria and other

diseases, and many more were murdered by bandits.



They did not create the "sad condition" of the papal lament,

Rather, they created conditions that attracted and drew Arabs from other

countries and regions, who came to seek the work, wages and a better conditions

found only in the vicinity of the new Jewish settlements. Within decades

of the start of Jewish resettlement, the Arab population in those areas

grew far beyond the limits of natural increase. If the Jews had not come,

the Arabs would not have come either.



"Around 1910, my family was staying at a hotel in Switzerland,

where we met a very rich Arab. One of the other guests said to him, 'You

Arabs are making a mistake in letting Jews come into Palestine. You should

throw them out while you can.' "The Arab laughed and said, 'Oh, no. Palestine

is one of the poorest and most backward places in the world. There's nothing

there. The Jews will come and fill it with farms and orchards and towns.

They'll build factories and schools and hospitals and railways. Then we

Arabs will throw them out and keep it all for ourselves.'" -- Carrie

Nora Isaac, New York



Malcolm MacDonald, a British Secretary of State hostile

to the Jews, admitted in 1938: "The Arabs cannot say that the Jews

are driving them out of their country. If not a single Jew had come to

Palestine after 1918, I believe that the Arab population of [Western] Palestine

today would still have been around the ….. it had been stable under Turkish

rule."



5. The British Mandate to establish a Jewish National

Home in Palestine was a crime against the Arabs.



According to the Balfour Declaration of 1917 and the League

of Nations Mandate of 1921, "Palestine" included all of the land east as

well as west of the Jordan River in the Jewish National Home to be open

for "close Jewish settlement".



In 1922, the British detached the entire region east of

the river, depriving the Jewish National Home of a full 75 percent

of Mandate Palestine. This they did in order to provide a puppet kingdom

for their protégé Emir Abdullah, after he was driven out

of Arabia. Since there was no historic name for such a kingdom, it was

called after a biblical river. From that day to this, the Kingdom

of Jordan has permitted no Jew within its borders, and when it seized control

of Judea and Samaria (1948-1967) it killed or drove out every Jew there

as well.



The British progressively limited the areas open to Jews

west of the Jordan River. They slammed and bolted the gates of the Jewish

National Home at the very time when Jews most desperately needed a haven.

The British obsessively counted and recounted the number of Jews, with

a view to barring their entry or deporting them. At the same time they

permitted a massive influx of Arabs from other countries and regions, technically

illegal but never hindered.



These newly arriving Arabs took the places meant for the

Jews, and so charmed or intimidated the British that the Jews they displaced

were consigned to the death camps of Europe, or left to drown on their

way to the Promised Land. Shortly before the start of World War II, the

British Foreign Office actually requested the government of Nazi Germany

to prevent the escape of Jews, and a few years later admonished the U.S.

State Department not to encourage the escape of Jews, because nobody wants

them.



"So far from being persecuted, the Arabs have crowded

into the country and multiplied until their population has increased more

than even all world Jewry could lift up the Jewish population." -- Winston

Churchill, 1939



"If we must offend one side, let us offend the Jews rather

than the Arabs." -- British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain, 1937



"If we must have preferences, let me murmur in your ear

that I prefer Arabs to Jews." -- British Foreign Secretary Anthony Eden,

1943



The Jews who succeeded in reaching the Jewish National

Home were confined to only 17 percent of Mandate Palestine, which became

the State of Israel in 1948. That the Arabs were not granted 100 percent

is what they ever since constantly proclaimed to be the Crime of the Century,

to be undone by any means.



6. Jerusalem is a holy city of Islam, where Jews have

no history, rights or claims.



Jerusalem has been the heart of Israel and of world Jewry

for

3,000 years, and there has been a virtually unbroken Jewish presence there

for all that time. When modern statistics are on record, they show Jews

as the majority in the city:



* 1860:

11,000 Jews, 6,500 Muslims, 4,500 Christians



* 1906:

40,000 Jews, 13,000 Christians, 7,000 Muslims



* 1999:

633,000 Jews, 200,000 Mulsims and Christians



Jews around the world turn toward Jerusalem when they

pray. Muslims turn toward Mecca. Jews and Christians make religious pilgrimages

to Jerusalem. Muslims make religious pilgrimages to Mecca.



Jerusalem is not mentioned at all in the Koran. It does

not appear on lists of Muslim holy cities. Caliphs and sultans ruling from

afar paid little or no heed to Jerusalem; it dwindled to a dirty, dilapidated

and poverty-stricken village -- scarcely to be expected in any city that

is loved or revered.



Arabs built little in Jerusalem, with the exception of

the Dome of the Rock, that a caliph built in the Seventh Century -- on

the site of the First and Second biblical Temples. It is now being alleged

that those Temples never existed, and while one might suppose this too

preposterous to require rebuttal, the historically illiterate minions of

the news media may repeat it with quite serious mien.



During the Jordanian occupation of the Old City of Jerusalem,

the Jewish residents were killed or driven out. For 19 years, Jews of all

nationalities were banned from their holy places and historical sites,

while ancient synagogues and cemeteries were wrecked or crudely desecrated.

Now, the Muslim religious authorities still permitted to administer Temple

Mount are relentlessly unearthing and destroying every relic of the Temples

they say never existed -- a program dubbed "archaeological terrorism".



7. Judea, Samaria (West Bank) and Gaza are Palestinian

territory, unlawfully occupied by Israel. Israeli settlements there are

illegal under international law.



Israel is not occupying Palestinian territory because

there is not and never has been any such thing. "Occupied Palestine", like

"Arab East Jerusalem", as a diplomatic and journalistic stock epithet that

melts away under analysis.



The status of Judea, Samaria and Gaza are still fixed

by the Mandate for the Jewish National Home, while the other parts of the

Mandate lands have become the State of Israel and the Kingdom of Jordan.

In 1948, Jordan launched a war of destruction against Israel during which

it seized control of these areas. In 1967 it launched another war of destruction

against Israel during which it lost that control. Since then, the areas

have been under Israeli administration, as is quite lawful. Israeli settlements

in that land are also quite lawful, regardless of the juridical rulings

of



radio-TV broadcasters. [See further A Time to Speak

No. I-6, June 2001]



Under the terms of the Oslo Accords, Israel has turned

over administration of some cities and areas to the PLO, but it was not

a grant of sovereignty nor is it irrevocable. It is conditional on PA/PLO

fulfillment of its own undertakings in those Accords -- a fulfillment that

it never began. Israel retains responsibility for security in those areas,

and the right to take action against terrorism or any other threat to its

security that emanates therefrom. The mantras of the news media notwithstanding,

Israeli actions for security and/or self-defense are not attacks against

or incursions into "Palestinian territory".



8. The Palestinians seek only to free themselves of

occupation and regain the lands taken from them.



As noted above, lands were given to them by Israel, not

taken from them. Since Israel's voluntary withdrawals after the Oslo Accords,

some 98% of the Arabs resident in Judea, Samaria and Gaza now live under

the rule of the PLO.



When the PLO was founded in 1964, it adopted a charter

defining its purpose as the total destruction of Israel, to be achieved

by terrorism and war. This was before the Six-Day War of 1967, when the

lands the PLO now purports to liberate were still held by Jordan and not

by Israel. It therefore cannot rationally be argued that the terrorism

is caused by or excused by the "occupation".



The Oslo Accords demanded the cancellation of this Charter,

but that has never been done. Despite public relations flimflam to the

contrary, the goal of the destruction of Israel is still in effect. The

pretense that the Palestinians yearn only for a state in these areas, side-by-side

with Israel and at peace with it, is belied by PLO-officials themselves:



In 1974, the PLO adopted its Plan of Stages: First take

control of any territory that it can trick Israel into yielding. Then use

that territory as the springboard for the war to destroy Israel. That Plan

of Stages is also still in effect.



After signing of the Oslo Accords, Yasser Arafat announced:

"This agreement, I am not considering it more than the agreement which

had been signed between our Prophet Muhammad and Koraish." [Note: Two years

after Muhammad signed the treaty with the tribe of Koraish, he attacked

and annihilated it.]



In a speech in Sweden, he promised to: ". . . eliminate

the State of Israel and establish a purely Palestinian state. We will make

life unbearable for Jews by psychological warfare and population explosion.

Jews won't want to live among us Arabs."



Faisel al-Husseini, scion of one of the most powerful

Arab families, and PLO "Minister for Jerusalem" defined the PLO program:



"[We will] continue to aspire to the strategic goal: namely,

Palestine from the [Jordan] river to the [Mediterranean] sea. Whatever

we get now, cannot make us forget this supreme truth." April 2001



"If we agree to declare our state over . . . the West

Bank and Gaza, our ultimate goal is the liberation of all historic

Palestine from the River [Jordan] to the Sea [Mediterranean]. We distinguish

the strategic, long-term goals from the political phased goals, which we

are compelled to temporarily accept due to international pressure."

June 2001



PLO Minister of Communications, 1999: "Our people have

hope for the future, that the occupation state [Israel] ceases to exist."



9. The Moslem "claim" to Jerusalem is unfounded.



The Moslem "claim" to Jerusalem is based on what is written

in the Koran, which although Jerusalem is not mentioned even once, nevertheless

talks (in Sura 17:1) of the "Furthest Mosque": "Glory be unto Allah who

did take his servant for a journey at night from the Sacred Mosque to the

Furthest Mosque." But is there any foundation to the Moslem argument that

this "Furthest Mosque" (Al-Masujidi al-Aqtza) refers to what is today called

the Aksa Mosque in Jerusalem? The answer is, none whatsoever.



In the days of Mohammed, who died in 632 of the Common

Era, Jerusalem was a Christian city within the Byzantine Empire. Jerusalem

was captured by Khalif Omar only in 638, six years after Mohammed's death.

Throughout all this time there were only churches in Jerusalem, and a church

stood on the Temple Mount, called the Church of Saint Mary of Justinian,

built in the Byzantine architectural style.



The Aksa Mosque was built 20 years after the Dome of the

Rock, which was built in 691-692 by Khalif Abd El Malik. The name "Omar

Mosque" is therefore false. In or around 711, or about 80 years after Mohammed

died, Malik's son, Abd El-Wahd - who ruled from 705-715 - reconstructed

the Christian- Byzantine Church of St. Mary and converted it into a mosque.

He left the structure as it was, a typical Byzantine "basilica" structure

with a row of pillars on either side of the rectangular "ship" in the center.

All he added was an onion-like dome on top of the building to make it look

like a mosque. He then named it El-Aksa, so it would sound like the one

mentioned in the Koran.



Therefore it is crystal clear that Mohammed could never

have had this mosque in mind when he compiled the Koran, since it did not

exist for another three generations after his death. Rather, as many

scholars long ago established, it is logical that Mohammed intended the

mosque in Mecca as the "Sacred Mosque," and the mosque in Medina as the

"Furthest Mosque." So much for the Moslem claim based on the Aksa Mosque.



With this understood, it is no wonder that Mohammed issued

a strict prohibition against facing Jerusalem in prayer, a practice that

had been tolerated only for some months in order to lure Jews to convert

to Islam. When that effort failed, Mohammed put an abrupt stop to it on

February 12, 624. Jerusalem simply never held any sanctity for the Moslems

themselves, but only for the Jews in their domain. [By

Dr. MANFRED R. LEHMANN - who is a writer for the Algemeiner Journal. Originally

published in the Algemeiner Journal, August 19, 1994.]

