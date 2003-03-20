Thursday, March 20, 2003

Wall Street Journal Falsely Charges Israeli Arson of al-Aqsa Mosque



A news article in today's Wall Street Journal (11/13) falsely charges that in 1969 an Israeli tried to burn down the al-Aqsa Mosque, when, in fact, the arson was committed by a tourist, a fundamentalist Protestant from Australia. It should also be noted that Muslim bystanders attacked Israeli firemen as they struggled to save the mosque.

The Journal claimed that:

Anger against Israel has long been the touchstone of both Arabic and Islamic unity – as has Jerusalem’s al-Aqsa mosque, a sacred Islamic site on what Jews call Temple Mount. It was an Israeli’s attempt to burn down al-Aqsa in 1969 that led to the founding of the OIC [Organization of the Islamic Conference]. (November 13, 2000)

Contrary to the Journal’s reckless charge, the arsonist, Dennis Michael Rohan, was neither Israeli nor Jewish – he was an Australian Protestant follower of an evangelical sect known as the Church of God. By his own admission, Rohan hoped to hasten the coming of the Messiah by burning down al-Aqsa.

The fire was put out by Israeli firemen, despite attacks upon them by Muslim bystanders, who also cut some of the fire hoses. (Times of London, September 2, 1969)

Wall Street Journal news editors should correct the false charge and might consider hiring a few fact checkers.
In addition, the Journal's casual phrase that the site of the al-Aqsa Mosque is what "Jews call Temple Mount" is also highly objectionable. The site has been called the Temple Mount since Jews built the First Temple there 3000 years ago. It was called the Temple Mount 1600 years before the the advent of Islam, and it was called the Temple Mount in the days that witnessed the Islamic conquest of Jerusalem. The site should be referred to as the Temple Mount, the holiest site in Judaism, known by Muslims as al-Haram al-Sharif (Noble Sanctuary).

Integrity, Not Expedience (The meaning of UN Resolution 10/6)


From the Editor's Desk, The Canadian Jewish News, Toronto, Ontario, February 18, 1999

Most of us can still recall with abject disdain the way in which, for decades after the Six Day War, the United Nations General Assembly became a bear pit of the nastiest invective and outright anti-Semitism directed at Israel.

The lowest of all low points was reached in November 1975 when the GA passed the infamous and outrageous
resolution that equated Zionism with racism

The resolution was ultimately repealed 16 years later with the advent of the Oslo peace process. The tide of anti-Israel bias seemed to dissipate, diminished somewhat by new bilateral relations being forged by Israel with many of its former enemies.
Indeed, for two or three years, an unfamiliar optimism infected Israel's representatives at the United Nations. Their credentials were no longer being routinely challenged and they were being asked to participate in various committees.

But that sense of optimism was short-lived.

In 1995, with the change of government in Israel, the UN General Assembly returned to being, essentially, a reflexive, knee-jerk anti-Israel forum, constantly intervening in bilateral Israeli-Palestinian problems on the side of the Palestinians whenever
they asked it to.

Whether the pretext was south Lebanon or Har Choma, there are many recent examples of UN General Assembly's one-sided, retrograde diatribes against Israel.

Last week we witnessed the latest such example. By a vote of 115-2, the UN General Assembly called upon the 188 nations that signed the Fourth Geneva Convention of 1949 to convene this summer to ensure that Israel complies with its provisions regarding
the protection of civilians in the West Bank and Gaza.
(Resolution 10/6, February 9, 1999)

Dore Gold, Israel's ambassador to the UN, called the resolution "a vulgar distortion of international humanitarian law for the purpose of narrow political interests."

He understated the case.

If the signatory states do convene to judge Israel, it will mark the very first time they will have done so.

There was no such conference, nor any call for one, when for example, Iraq invaded Kuwait, Vietnam invaded Cambodia, or the former Soviet Union invaded Hungary, Czechoslovakia or Afghanistan. None of these instances of malicious aggression has burdened
the conscience of the UN General Assembly quite the way the plight of the Palestinians does.

Moreover, there is a significant legal issue as to whether the Convention protocols even apply to the West Bank and Gaza.

The rightful sovereignty of the area from 1948 to 1967 has not yet been legally settled. Only one country on earth, Great Britain, recognized Jordan's claim to the West Bank after the 1948 war. Even so, it bears remembering that Israel captured the
territory while fighting a defensive war.

Finally, adding the last piece of absurdity to the morally inverted world of UN General Assembly, virtually no Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza now live under Israeli rule. More than 95 percent live under Palestinian rule.

The resolution was nothing more than the most recent effort by the Palestinians to prejudice future negotiations over the very issue that was the subject of the hateful resolution, namely the future of the settlements under the Oslo accords.

It is not the first time, nor will it be the last, that the Palestinians have ignored the dispute-resolution mechanism in the accords to embarrass Israel in the international arena.



The First Breach of the UN Charter



June 1999 - It has become more evident that Yasser Arafat is seriously attempting to resurrect UN General Assembly resolution 181, thus sabotaging the only legal framework mutually agreed upon to date for solving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Camp David, the Madrid Conference, and the Oslo Accords are all anchored in UN Security Council resolutions 242 and 338, to the exclusion of resolution 181.


In February 1947, Great Britain declared its Mandate in Palestine "unworkable" and referred the matter to the youthful UN. Eleven member states were appointed to the UN Special Committee on Palestine, the first truly independent tribunal to examine the Palestine question. Committee members were especially moved by the plight of desperate Holocaust survivors denied entry to Palestine. UNSCOP's majority concluded the pledge of a Jewish national home had never been fulfilled, as Jewish immigration and land purchases had been artificially restricted. They recommended partition into separate Jewish and Arab states with economic ties, with a separate regime for Jerusalem.Arab leaders were enraged when UN resolution 181 (the Partition Plan) was adopted on November 29, 1947 (the vote was 33 to 13, with 10 abstentions).


One after another, Arab states registered immediate objections with the UN. Amb. Jamali of Iraq: "In the name of my government, I wish to state that it feels that this decision is anti-democratic, illegal,… Iraq does not recognize the validity of this decision." Amb. Amir Arslan of Syria: "My country will never recognize such a decision. It will never agree to be responsible for it."When news of the decision reached Palestine, Arab rioters wreaked carnage in the Jewish commercial center in western Jerusalem in plain sight of British forces. Such hostilities continued until the British left six months later, leaving a vacuum of power Arab states hoped to fill.

The Arab League thought a mere show of force would be sufficient to ensure the intervention of the major powers and prevent the birth of a Jewish state. The UN Palestine Commission reported to the Security Council on 16 February 1948: "Organized efforts are being made by strong Arab elements inside and outside Palestine to prevent the implementation of the Assembly's plan of partition and to thwart its objectives by threats and acts of violence, including armed incursions into Palestinian territory... This Commission now finds itself confronted with an attempt to defeat its purposes, and to nullify the resolution of the General Assembly."

With diplomacy stalled at the UN, Britain announced plans to leave on May 14. By that time, several thousand Jews already had been killed or wounded. But Arab-Jewish fighting had resulted in de facto partition and the Jewish people were poised to declare statehood. As the British Mandate ended on 14 May 1948, seven Arab armies illegally attacked the nascent Jewish state. UN Secretary-General Trygve Lie termed this act "the first armed aggression which the world had seen since the end of the [Second World] War."

The Arab League actually included rejection of resolution 181 as a formal justification for its invasion, the first blatant breach of the UN Charter. Arab League Secretary-General Azzam Pasha vowed: "This will be a war of extermination and a momentous massacre which will be spoken of like the Mongolian massacres and the Crusades."


And in the words of the foremost Palestinian leader at the time, Haj Amin al-Husseini, Mufti of Jerusalem:

" I declare a holy war, my Muslim brothers! Murder the Jews! Murder them all! "


SOURCES: UN Records; Israel Foreign Ministry; The Birth of Israel, by Jorge Garcia-Granados; Myths and Facts, by Bard and Himelfarb.

Peace in The Middle East:
A Pragmatic "Road Map" from Truth to Peace



Salomon Benzimra



Before we embark on a new round of peace talks, it seems appropriate to learn from the events that have besieged the Middle East since the failure of the Oslo process at Camp David in July 2000.



The recently disclosed "Road Map" proposed by the Bush Administration and actively pursued by the "Quartet"should avoid the pitfalls that have marred previous peace negotiations. The relentless
terrorist activities triggered by the Palestinians since the end of 2000 have created a new paradigm for any future negotiations. It would be unconscionable to dismiss these realities for the sake of reaching a hasty and fragile agreement between the parties.



Above all, a lasting peace can only be founded on TRUTH. Historic truth. Geographic truth. Up until now, the several attempts aimed at a rapprochement between Israel and its Arab neighbors have been crafted by diplomats
bent on "constructive ambiguities." Recent history shows that such attempts have a short life span. Even the much-trumpeted peace between Egypt and Israel proved to be not much more than a very cold peace, if not a smoldering cease-fire.



In the words of Benjamin Disraeli, "Justice is truth in action." We cannot expect a just and lasting solution to the Middle-East problem as long as truth yields to distorted facts, and firm action is avoided
to appease the aggressor.



Details were changed: the "Peace Process" became a "Road Map"; the timetable was extended; the list of participants was expanded. But as long as the foundations remain unchanged, failure is once more
inevitable. The guiding principles of a lasting peace in the region require a thorough re-evaluation. The following thoughts ought to be considered.




1. Terrorism should never be rewarded



Arabs and other groups seeking political advantage should be clearly shown the negative effects that any recourse to violence against civilians will have on their own cause. Rewarding Palestinian terrorism, especially
in diplomatic negotiations, would be a scandalous precedent. Conscious of their achievements through terror, the "Palestinians" will not hesitate to start another campaign of violence, with the quasi certitude of gaining further concessions through a
new round of "peace negotiations". This western "Munich mentality" must end: it is politically disastrous and morally reprehensible.




2. The Oslo Accords were fatally flawed



In a thoughtful analysis of the Oslo Accords, Professor Codevilla (2)
notes the following points:




1. Specific concessions were made by the Israelis, in exchange for Palestinian promises, which were rarely kept.



2. Sheer determination by Israel and the U.S. to pursue the negotiations, fearing that the sought agreement might prove to be otherwise impossible to reach.



3. No effort was made "to ascertain that the objectives of the two parties are compatible," in a blatant departure from the basis of any political negotiation.




Launching a peace process with little or no attention to the deep feelings of the "Palestinian street," or the hidden agenda of its leaders, was a major mistake. The euphoria of a much welcome peace in the
region masked the serious cracks in the structure of the "Peace Process." The persistent blindness of Israeli and western leaders was finally shattered by the unprecedented violence known as "the second intifada". However, the shortcomings
of such a "Peace Process" were blatant from the start:




1. Non-enforcement of agreements (exceeded limits on the strength of the Palestinian police force, incitement in the media and in school books, persisting terror attacks, Palestinian Charter unchanged20).



2. Why should Israel be the suitor for peace, when it has been the victor of more than one military offensive launched against it?



3. Why should the resolution of the "Palestinian question" rest only on Israel’s shoulders, while the surrounding Arab nations played a major role in creating and exacerbating the problem? (See Section 4).



4. No mention of the final end to Arab hostility.




Israel made a major mistake in letting a terrorist organization -- the PLO --metamorphose itself into an internationally recognized legal facade -- the PA --with whom negotiations were undertaken. The
"Quartet" seems to be on the path of perpetuating and aggravating this mistake by calling for the creation of a "Palestinian State" with little or no thought given to the justification, final borders, and ultimate goals of such a state. It
is still time to correct this dead-end and avoid its disastrous consequences. But a thorough reassessment of the Middle East conflict is necessary.




3. Lies and misconceptions should be challenged



The power of the word is far more resilient than one may think. Slogans are quickly born and they soon take all the trappings of absolute truth. They later become difficult to question, no matter how misleading or
erroneous they may be, because they end up being deeply rooted in people’s psyche. However, left unchallenged, truth cannot emerge and a lasting peace will remain forever elusive.



The "Palestinian" discourse is made of countless misconceptions and untruths. Most unfortunately, the world at large seems to have espoused these ideas, no matter how far-fetched, in its blind support of what
is perceived as "the underdog struggling against a brutal occupation." Nothing could be farther from the truth.




Palestinian people




The notion of a "Palestinian people" surfaced only in the late 1960s, after the Six Day War. Prior to 1967, the "West Bank" was annexed by Jordan and the Gaza strip administered by Egypt. During the
19 years following the creation of the State of Israel -- let alone during the previous British and Ottoman periods -- there has never been any mention of a "Palestinian people." No UN Resolution, up to and including Resolution 242 (1967), mentions
the "Palestinian people."



It can be argued that for the past 35 years the "Palestinians" have had a different history than that of the surrounding Arabs. Is this enough to recognize them as a different people? After all, East Germans
have also had a different history for 45 years, including a full-fledged government and international recognition, but no one would regard them now as nationally different from the other Germans living in the western part of the country. When the Berlin Wall
fell and Germany was reunified, no one advocated the recognition of a separate East German people.



The prominent French historian Ernest Renan thought of a nation in terms of " … a soul, a spiritual principle. A common glory in the past, a common will for the future; to have done great things together -- to
work to do them again -- these are the elements that compose a nation (3)
." There is no doubt that Arabs, as a whole, constitute a nation even though they have formed twenty-one different states. But can we see the "Palestinians" as a specific nation? On historical, linguistic, cultural, social, ethnic and
religious grounds, what is it that differentiates them from their neighbors in Lebanon, Jordan, or Syria? Actually, in 1974, Syria's former President Hafez-el-Assad, although a PLO supporter in his fight against Israel, lifted all uncertainties in a remarkable
definition: "Palestine is not only a part of our Arab homeland, but a basic part of southern Syria."



Arabs invented a fictitious people for the sole purpose of stoking the flames of hatred toward Israel. Back in 1977 -- several years after the proclamation of the Palestinian Charter20 -- Zuheir Muhsin, a high official
in the PLO Executive Council made the following declaration in the Dutch newspaper Trouw: "There are no differences between Jordanians, Palestinians, Syrians and Lebanese. We are all part of one nation. It is only for political reasons that we carefully
underline our Palestinian identity, because it is in the interest of the Arabs to encourage a separate Palestinian identity. Yes, the existence of a separate Palestinian identity serves only tactical purposes. The founding of a Palestinian state is a new tool
in the continuing battle against Israel."



Why is it, then, that the European Union, the United Nations, most of the world media and even the United States and the leftist parties in Israel have still their minds so hopelessly anchored in this artificial entity
of a separate "Palestinian people" entitled to become a nation? Why is it that the world is prepared to accept yet another Arab state on top of the twenty-one already existing and covering a land mass 680 times the size of Israel whose own legitimacy
is often put into question?





Palestinians are the indigenous people of the land




Census data from the Ottoman period and the British Mandate show that the Arab population in Palestine jumped from 141,000 in 1882 to over a million in 1938. This demographic explosion represents more than three times
the corresponding population increases in neighboring Lebanon, Syria, and Egypt. As recently as 1930, the Hope-Simpson Report noted, "illicit immigration through Syria and across the northern frontier of Palestine is material." Even the Syrian
governor Tawfik Bey el-Hurani recognized that in a few months in 1934 some 30,000 Syrians moved into Palestine. On the eve of World War II, Winston Churchill stressed: "far from being persecuted, the Arabs have crowded into the country and
multiplied." The Bedouin population followed the same skyrocketing numbers: from 14,000 in 1949, they are now over 130,000 and enjoy their new sedentary lives as Israeli citizens.



And yet we hear the spinning tales of Yasser Arafat and his cronies who shamelessly claim that Palestinians’ ancestry goes back to the ancient Canaanites and Jebusites! Arafat himself and other prominent
"Palestinians," such as Professor Edward Said, kept spreading their fake "Palestinian" identity until both were forced to admit that they were born in Egypt and grew up there. Arafat is indeed one among hundreds of thousands of Arab
"settlers of the West Bank."



The truth is that Jewish immigrants to what was then Palestine created the economic conditions that allowed these newly minted "Arab Palestinians" to flock, flourish and multiply. Even British officials, who
relentlessly strived to curtail Jewish immigration to Mandated Palestine, recognized this fact.





West Bank




"West Bank" is an expression that erases the original identity of this historic region. The names "Judea" and "Samaria" are nowhere to be seen outside some quarters in Israel. Together with
"Palestine," the "West Bank" has blotted out the collective memory of the place, built over millennia.



Even Nazi Germany, in its race toward the establishment of the Aryan Reich in Europe, never referred to "East Bank" and "West Bank" when conquering territories east of the Oder and west of the Rhine
rivers: these territories remained what they always were, Poland and Alsace-Lorraine. The Nazis were fully conscious that they were occupying foreign lands with long histories. But the Palestinian logic can only be built on the eradication of Jewish history.



This portion of the land can only be called "West" in reference to Jordan. The whole world seems to have accepted this distortion, even though the Jordanian occupation of this land from 1948 to 1967 has been
widely recognized as illegal (4)
.





A viable Palestinian state living peacefully side by side with Israel




Recent events have shown that "Palestinians" are not likely to live peacefully side by side with Israel. Not in this generation. Probably not even in the next generation, considering the hateful curriculum to
which their children have been exposed from the earliest grades in primary schools through university. In Nablus’ Al-Najah University, students proudly display a mock replica of the Sbarro pizzeria carnage where 15 Israelis were blown to bits by an Islamic
homicide bomber who, like all the other "shaheed," is glorified as a holy "martyr."



It is hard to contemplate a "viable state" made up of two disconnected territories, the Gaza Strip and the "West Bank." Making the new Palestinian state geographically viable would destroy Israel’s
own viability.



A "viable state" implies full sovereignty and at least a modicum of economic autonomy. Full sovereignty (air space, military forces, alliances with other nations, etc.) is definitely unacceptable to Israel for
obvious reasons. As for its economic viability, it can only be ensured by a steady supply of employment provided by Israel, hence a large transient work force.



Finally, turning the "West Bank" as it is now into a Palestinian state would put Israel’s security at risk, since most of the Israeli population lives within a small strip of land, as narrow as 9 miles in
some places. Therefore, if UN resolution 24219 -- which calls for "secure and recognized boundaries" -- is to be respected, the actual size of the "Palestinian West Bank" is likely to be considerably reduced, thus making it even less
viable.





Land for peace




Israel gave up the entire Sinai Peninsula (60,000 km2) for what it boiled down to be a de facto cease-fire with Egypt. Israel relinquished this territory willingly in the hope of a durable and mutually beneficial peace
(which never materialized), since it did not have any claim to this land. But when it comes to Jerusalem, Judea and Samaria, which are the heart and soul of the Land of Israel, the expression "land for peace" takes a whole new dimension.





Occupied territories




This persistent fallacy is at the very core of the conflict.



The territory known as the "West Bank" (Judea and Samaria) is not in the same category as the Sinai Peninsula, which was entirely returned to Egypt in 1979. Relinquishing places like Hebron, Bethlehem, Shechem
(Nablus), etc. would make it difficult for Israel to justify its sovereignty over other "settlements" like Ashkelon, Eilath, Netanya, and even Tel-Aviv.



If the "territories" were really "occupied" (as Germany occupied existing countries such as Belgium and France in 1940), there would be no need to negotiate: only a full unconditional withdrawal
would be required. The very existence of UN Resolution 242 -- which is still the basis of any peace agreement -- proves that these territories are not "occupied" but actually disputed.



How can the "Green Line" (armistice line drawn in 1949) define a permanent border for a new nation hitherto unheard of?



Has there ever been a "Palestinian State" before the "occupation"? What did Israel "occupy" in 1967, other than a territory4 from which military aggressions were launched, in violation of
the 1949 armistice line?



Southern Lebanon was indeed occupied by Israel for eighteen years, in response to continuous attacks to its northern communities. Israel eventually withdrew unilaterally from the entire Lebanese territory in 2000 -- a
withdrawal fully acknowledged by the United Nations -- but the hostility of the Arabs remained unabated (Hezbollah). This experience casts a doubt about the effectiveness of any further Israeli withdrawal and sheds some light on the real Arab objective, which
is the total destruction of the Jewish state.





Illegal settlements




From a legal standpoint, there cannot be anything "illegal" about settlements established in a territory that is not "occupied." Most of these "settlements" have been built on
government-owned land (going back to the Ottoman Empire) or on legally purchased land from Arab landlords. Israel never expropriated any private land for the purpose of establishing settlements. It should also be noted that the Israelis living in these
"settlements" have not been transplanted there by force, as the Fourth Geneva Convention prohibits (art. 49, paragraph 6). The building of settlements throughout Mandated Palestine -- i.e. in all the areas west of the Jordan River -- was in agreement
with the Mandate of the League of Nations. This agreement has never been terminated (5)
. It should also be recalled that the latest Oslo Accords contained no provision curtailing the building or expansion of "settlements."



The actual impact of these "settlements" has been ferociously exaggerated by the media, fuelled by Arab propaganda. Actually, the "settlements" in the "West Bank" represent less than 5% of
the total area and 10% of the population. In the Gaza strip, the corresponding ratios are substantially lower.



There are 144 Jewish "settlements" in the "West Bank," all built since 1968. In the same 34-year period, some 260 new Arab "settlements" have also been built, which no one cares to mention.
Why should the former be any more illegal than the latter? As for the 230,000 "Palestinians" living in east Jerusalem, most of them should also be called "settlers." The "Palestinians" continuously lambaste the "cruel
apartheid Israeli rule" but these Jerusalem Arabs will never move to the more "enlightened" Arab countries and lose the employment, social and medical benefits granted by Israel.



The Palestinian Authority demands that all Jewish "settlements" be totally dismantled, thus making the whole area Judenrein, whereas the current Arab population living in Israel hovers around 20%.



"Palestinians" claim that these "settlements" are the obstacle to any permanent peace. Yet, for the nineteen years preceding the Six Day War, when there was not a single Jew living in the Gaza Strip
and the "West Bank" (most Jews had been either massacred since the Arab revolts of the 1920s or expelled), Israel has nevertheless been regularly attacked by Arab gunmen from these territories.





Jerusalem is the third holy site of Islam



The holiness of Jerusalem has been hardly mentioned by the Arabs in the years preceding the Six Day War. No high-ranking Arab official ever prayed in Jerusalem during the Jordanian occupation between 1949 and 1967.
There is not a single instance where Jerusalem is mentioned in the Koran, barring a highly debatable, indirect allusion in Sura Al-`Isra (17-1) (6)
. While the religious importance of Bethlehem, Nazareth, and Jerusalem to Christendom is undeniable, no Christian religious authority in modern times has ever laid a political claim to these cities, knowing full well that the Israeli authorities have
established a total freedom of worship throughout the land, contrary to previous Arab practices.



It is clear that this newly flaunted Islamic holiness of Jerusalem was intended to internationalize the conflict and raise the stakes throughout the Muslim world. Concurrently, by presenting Jerusalem as a holy Muslim
city, the Arabs intended to dispel the notion that Jerusalem ever had a sacred Jewish character. Hence, Arafat’s tantrum complaining that Israel intends to "judaize Jerusalem," and his constant denial of the historic Jewish Temple. Curiously, this
latter rewriting of history, repeated ad nauseum, never seemed to anger his Christian interlocutors, even though it flies in the face of the Gospels’ narrative.



Finally, if any city where an ancient mosque is still standing becomes a de facto holy Muslim city and justifies a political claim, then Cordoba, Seville and others may be next in line!




There is no military solution to the problem




This has been a most nefarious mantra, counterproductive to the search for peace in the Middle East. At a time when repeated terrorist attacks were launched by Palestinian groups, even during the Oslo Peace Process,
this fallacy has emboldened the most intransigent factions of the Arab population to pursue "negotiations by other means," in the belief that no large-scale military counteraction will ever be launched by Israel. Further concessions made by Israel in
the wake of these repeated attacks gave the terrorists the glorious aura of "martyrs" for the "Palestinian cause," while fostering a new wave of violence. These appalling effects gained so much currency in the Arab street that the current
fight against terrorism has been made difficult, with a rising number of casualties. The continuous admonitions from the West -- sometimes including the U.S. State Department -- that Israel should not use "disproportionate force" have exacerbated the
conflict.





Israel should put an end to the ‘cycle of violence'




All "Palestinian" spokespersons repeat this nonsense. Western diplomats and the world media parrot the same line with hardly a thought to its logic or lack thereof. A "cycle" is obviously a
convenient device to blur any connection between cause and effect. The truth is that "Palestinian" terrorists launch criminal attacks on civilians and Israel responds -- often with incredible restraint -- to target the instigators of these attacks or
the facilities they use.



Strangely enough, the U.S. response to September 11 (Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan) and the ongoing war on terrorism are never referred to as "cycles of violence" and rightly so. Even preemptive
actions and arrests conducted by the U.S. do not raise the specter of the "cycle." But when it comes to Israel fighting terror, different standards seem to apply, which shows a visceral hatred born in Arab quarters and foolishly embraced by officials
at the United Nations and the European Union.





4. The solution must be linked to the source of the problem



Arab countries have been largely responsible for the creation of the Palestinian problem in 1947 by rejecting the UN Partition Resolution 181; by fomenting uninterrupted attacks on Jewish communities; by perpetuating
the status of the "refugees" (7)
; and by launching three full-scale wars in 1948, 1967, and 1973.



Historians would be hard pressed to find a "land for peace" agreement similar to Camp David I, when Israel agreed in 1979 to return the whole Sinai Peninsula to Egypt. In 1948, Egypt was one of the countries
which attacked Israel as soon as it was born. It failed. In 1956, Egypt closed the Suez Canal to Israeli navigation in flagrant violation of international law. Israel responded by capturing the Sinai Peninsula which it returned to Egypt a few months later
under intense pressure from the U.S.. In 1967, Egypt unilaterally expelled the UN peacekeepers from Sinai, started mobilizing its army and openly threatened to attack Israel in a war "of total annihilation" with Jordan and Syria as its allies. In a
preemptive strike, Israel captured the Sinai again in the Six Day War. In 1973, Egypt launched a surprise attack across the Suez Canal and was repulsed again by a strong Israeli counter-offensive. In spite of these multiple Egyptian aggressions spanning a
quarter of a century, Israel eventually returned the whole Sinai Peninsula to Egypt -- including major infrastructure assets built by the Israelis -- with nothing in return but Egypt’s formal recognition of Israel. There is no precedent in history where
persistant military aggression, ending in defeat after defeat, led to a total restititution of territory without any penalty to the party initiating the aggression. In fact, Egypt was handsomely rewarded for its persistent aggressions, with the cancellation of
its foreign debt and the assurance of massive American aid.



Arab countries, together with UNRWA (8)
, should also be held responsible for perpetuating the refugee problem and opposing its resolution. There has never been an effort on their part to resettle these refugees and provide them with adequate living conditions. They willfully kept over a
million Arabs in squalor to fuel their perennial animosity against the Jewish state (9)
.



Whereas "Jewish refugees" from Arab and Muslim countries -- stretching from Morocco to Iran and beyond -- were entirely relocated, mainly in Israel, Arabs still refuse to address the problem of their
"Palestinian refugees", a problem they have largely contributed to create. Moreover, in their most twisted logic, they claim that these "Palestinian refugees" must be relocated in Israel, a cornerstone of all the so-called "peace
processes" which have been circulating recently. Needless to say, this demand is tantamount to the eradication of Israel.



Therefore, any sound peace agreement should call for a major Arab contribution -- in land and funds -- toward solving these problems, rather than leaving them solely on Israel’s shoulders, as it has been the case for
far too long.




5. Lessons to be drawn from the intifada



The only positive aspect of the "Oslo Peace Process" and its subsequent failure is to have unmasked the true objectives pursued by the "Palestinians." Media savvy Arab propagandists insist over and
over on the "occupation" as the "root cause" of the violence. In so doing, they exhibit the same discourse as the angry mobs at the Durban Conference (11)
, who accused Israel of being a Nazi, racist, apartheid state bent on colonizing a foreign people. But if anyone is sincere about real peace, he must first confront the truth and reject all this fallacious propaganda.



Understand the real goals of the "Palestinians":




There is no doubt that "Palestinian" leaders follow a double agenda, which is frighteningly clear in their Arabic declarations. Their real objective is far removed from peace, the "two state
solution" and the recognition of Israel, regardless of their official statements in English aimed at the gullible -- or biased -- western media. Even their most "moderate" leaders are unabashed about their dedication to the total destruction of
Israel. The late Faysal Husseini -- who could hardly be branded an extremist -- declared "Even if we accept a Palestinian state in the West Bank and Gaza, our final objective remains the liberation of the whole historic Palestine from the [Jordan] river
to the [Mediterranean] sea, even if the conflict lasts a thousand years or several generations." (12)
As for the means to achieve these goals, Yasser Arafat was straightforward: "Kill a settler every day. Shoot at settlers everywhere. Do not pay attention at what I say to the media, the television or in public appearances. Pay attention only to the
written instructions that you receive from me." (13)



After two years of indiscriminate terrorist attacks, most "Palestinian" groups still support the same "final solution". As late as January 2003, Nayef Hawatmeh, leader of the DFLP, declared that the
establishment of an independent "Palestinian state" within the 1967 territories will prepare the grounds for a future "liberation of all historic Palestine." (14)



In their official declarations to the western media, "Palestinians" often criticize the present Likud government of Ariel Sharon, whom they accuse of being the main obstacle to peace. But in leaflets locally
distributed in several "Palestinian" towns and villages we read: "There is no difference between Labor and Likud. They are all murderers and thieves of land. No one can deny us the right to resist the occupation. … The martyrdom operations are
being carried out in self-defense; … the blood of the martyrs will drown all the defeatists." (January 2003).





Lies, lies and more lies




Another despicable characteristic of the "Palestinian" leadership is their shameless denial of the truth. In a joint article published recently in the New York Review of Books, former Israeli Prime Minister
Ehud Barak and historian Benny Morris wrote: "[Palestinians] are products of a culture in which to tell a lie ... creates no dissonance. They don't suffer from the problem of telling lies that exists in Judeo-Christian culture. Truth is seen as an
irrelevant category. There is only that which serves your purpose and that which doesn't." This disposition has unfortunately been proven true time and again in recent events.



Palestinian Authority (PA) chief negotiator Saeb Erekat, among others, has mastered the technique of deception to a morbid art, with no qualms whatsoever about insulting the intelligence of his television viewers by
using the crudest denials. When confronted with unpleasant truths, he accuses Israel of manufacturing lies. For Mr. Erekat, the story of the Karine-A weapons-loaded ship (15)
intercepted in the Red Sea was an Israeli concoction; the records of financial support from the PA to the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades, seized in Arafat’s Ramallah compound during Operation Defensive Shield, were "lies that [the Israelis] use to cover
their own crimes, the murder of our children." ; the Jenin operation was immediately characterized as "a terrible massacre with over 3,000 Palestinians murdered."



The PA Information Minister, Yasser Abed Rabbo, does not fare any better. In June 2002, when the Israeli Army showed a picture found in Hebron of a "Palestinian" toddler wearing a mock explosive belt, Abed
Rabbo stopped short of claiming the picture was fraudulent and accused the Israelis of "using this photo to justify Israeli crimes against the Palestinian people and to go on with their occupation of Palestinian territories." Nevermind that the
toddler’s grandfather, Redwan Abu Turki, acknowledged both his grandchild and the authenticity of the photograph, hardly disguising his pride.



What trust can anyone put in declarations issued by "Palestinian" officials? Should these officials be bound by their moderate statements in English, or should we rather believe their often contradictory and
violent speeches in Arabic? The latter have consistently proven closer to their real policies (16).





6. Draft a new "Declaration of Principles"



We should judge policies by their long-term results. The principles set forth in Oslo have produced more bloodshed than in times of war. It should be clear to everyone that any "peace process" established on
that basis, must be discarded and a new foundation must be sought.



The Middle East can no longer afford any more "band aid" solutions. Thirty years of myth building by the Palestinians (see Section 3) have succeeded in turning historical truths upside down, with the tacit
acquiescence of world politicians focused on their own dubious agendas. It is time to shatter these myths, since the current situation is largely the result of having allowed them to fester for too long, to the point where the world at large now takes them as
unquestionable truths.



The recent terror wave triggered by the "Palestinians" rendered any agreement derived from the Oslo process null and void for three reasons: a) the "Palestinians" have not honored their fundamental
obligations; b) concessions made by Israel to the "Palestinians" since 1992 have exacerbated the terror attacks against Israelis (17)
; and c) the world should never reward terrorism.



Since the 1990s, the Palestinian education system has been geared to instill a total rejection of Israel, the denial of all Zionist aspirations and, in the most egregious instances, the hatred of Jews. This has been
extensively documented. Even the recently revised curriculum rejects Israel, glorifies "martyrdom", and depicts Jews in a way that would seem appalling to any western observer (18)
.



The latest stream of homicide bombings can be directly traced to these teachings. These attacks are no longer the desperate action of some angry, gullible, uneducated youngster but the result of a willful decision taken
by educated men and women. Palestinian university campuses promote this kind of barbarism and contribute to glorify the perpetrators as national heroes. Summer camps inculcate the same kind of violent ideologies from early childhood.



Barring the unlikely emergence of an Arab Adenauer, there is little hope in sight for a peaceful coexistence between the two populations in the next ten to fifteen years.



Therefore, any future negotiations should be based on a new set of principles that integrate the undeniable realities of the region.




1. There is no room between the Mediterranean Sea and the Jordan River to carve two separate, viable, peaceful sovereign states. The inherent inconsistencies of UN Resolution 242 should be corrected (19)
.



2. Jerusalem, as any reunified city, should not be divided again. It was, still is, and should remain the sole capital of Israel.



3. Since the late 1960s, Arab nations have skillfully shifted the Arab-Israeli conflict into a narrower and more convenient "Palestinian-Israeli" problem. This masterful diplomatic distortion of reality has
exonerated them from their obvious responsibility for the present state of affairs (see Section 4). Future negotiations on the fate of the "Palestinians" should include all the Arab states in the region which directly or indirectly have contributed
to the present political problem, including the fifty year old impasse of the "Palestinian refugees." Rather than expecting only Israel to solve the problem, Jordan, Egypt, Syria, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia, and Iraq should be the major players in solving
the "Palestinian question." We should go back to basics and bring these Arab nations to negotiating the closure of the "Arab-Israeli" conflict.



4. Any negotiation about the fate of the "Palestinians" should be contemplated in conjunction with the absorption of some 700,000 "Jewish refugees" from Arab and Muslim countries who, since the early
1950s, have been settled in Israel and have enjoyed full Israeli citizenship ever since. On this population and property exchange, Israel has done its part. It is the Arab nations’ duty to do theirs.





7. Conclusions



The Oslo Peace Process was a period of endless frustrations and disillusionments. The intifada that followed has been a period of terror, bloodshed, and human tragedy. The only positive aspect of the past ten years is
undoubtedly the realization of the sad realities of the Middle East. The stark truth, that dreamy diplomats failed to see, finally burst out.



This truth is, in simple terms, that Israel cannot make peace with a nation whose core objective is the total annihilation of the Jewish state (20)
.



Arabs living in Judea and Samaria have benefited from Israel and have enjoyed a far higher standard of living than their brethren in neighboring countries. Since they launched their "second intifada," they
have seen their lives destroyed. This is, sadly, the only truth in the "Palestinian" narrative. The reality is that the poor living conditions of the "Palestinians" today have been imposed on them by their own leaders, with the tacit or
overt support of the Arab nations. These people surely deserve to live in peace in a land they can call their own.



Territorial problems of a much greater magnitude have been solved successfully in the wake of WWII for the betterment of millions of people’s lives. Similarly, fairly conducted population transfers may prove to be the
only feasible and lasting solution in the long search for peace in the Middle East. These undertakings require the full cooperation of the surrounding Arab states, which are directly responsible for this situation.



The notion of "population transfers" may not be politically correct nowadays. However, being right in the future sometimes implies to be out of fashion in the present.



In any case, the present framework established by the "Quartet" is, at best, a short-term solution and, most probably, the detonator of further violence. New thinking is necessary.



NOTES:



1 Quartet: designates the combined diplomatic effort of the U.S., Russia, the EU, and the UN.



2 "A Pernicious Utopian Virus", by Angelo M. Codevilla (Professor of International Relations at Boston University), published in the Jerusalem Post on April 14, 1997



3 From "Qu’est-ce qu’une nation?", a lecture given by Ernest Renan at the Sorbonne in 1882.



4 Only Britain and Pakistan recognized the annexation of the "West Bank" by what was then Transjordan. Transjordan became then the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan. In 1988, King Hussein of Jordan formally
relinquished any title to these territories, at a time when they were still under Israeli military administration, following the Six Day War of 1967.



5 See American Journal of International Law, vol. 84, July 1990, by Eugene V. Rostow, Fellow at the United States Institute of Peace.



6 Koran, Sura 17:1 "The Night Journey" (Al `Isra): "Glory be to Him who made His servant go by night from the Sacred Temple to the farther Temple whose surroundings we have blessed, that We might show Him
some of Our signs." (Translation by N. L. Dawood, Penguin Books). The identification of the "farther Temple" is debated among Muslims, some viewing it as Jerusalem, others as Medina, some giving this verse a literal interpretation, others
regarding it only as a vision. But Jerusalem (or Al-Quds) is not once mentioned in the whole Koran. By contrast, it is mentioned 669 in the Hebrew Bible and 154 times in the New Testament.



7 Khaled Al-Azm, who was Syria's Prime Minister after the 1948 war, deplored the Arab tactics and the subsequent exploitation of the refugees, in his 1972 memoirs. He writes: "Since 1948 it is we who demanded the
return of the refugees ... while it is we who made them leave.... We brought disaster upon ... Arab refugees, by inviting them and bringing pressure to bear upon them to leave.... We have rendered them dispossessed.... We have accustomed them to begging.... We
have participated in lowering their moral and social level.... Then we exploited them in executing crimes of murder, arson, and throwing bombs upon ... men, women and children - all this in the service of political purposes…".



8 United Nations Relief and Works Agency, an organization specifically created to handle the Palestinian refugee problem, with a current annual budget of about US$ 280 million. The truth about Palestinian refugees was
clearly stated in 1958 by Ralph Galloway, former director of UNRWA: "The Arab states do not want to solve the refugee problem. They want to keep it as an open sore, as an affront to the United Nations, and as a weapon against Israel. Arab leaders do not
give a damn whether Arab refugees live or die."



9 "Palestinians burned an effigy of Canadian Foreign Minister John Manley on Thursday in a protest against Canada's offer to accept Palestinian refugees as part of a Middle East peace plan. Hooded gunmen fired into
the air during the protest in Balata refugee camp near the West Bank town of Nablus and hundreds of demonstrators shouted slogans demanding the right of return to former homes. ‘We refuse resettlement of refugees,’ they shouted." (Reuters, January 17,
2001)



10 Yitzhak Rabin is remembered as shaking hands with Yasser Arafat on the lawn of the White House. He was a true believer in peace with the Palestinians. Commenting on the Barak peace plan (Camp David II, where Israel
agreed to relinquish most of the disputed territories, to allow the return of some "refugees" and to share sovereignty over Jerusalem), Leah Rabin declared that the concessions made by Barak would have made Yitzhak Rabin’s stomach churn.



11 UN Conference on Racism, Discrimination and Xenophobia, held in Durban, South Africa, in September 2001.



12 Interview given by Mr. Faysal Husseini in Kuwait to the Egyptian newspaper Al-Arabi on June 24, 2001.



13 Public address by Yasser Arafat at a popular gathering in Gaza, in July 2001.



14 Open chat on the website "Islam-Online," on January 6, 2003 by Nayef Hawatmeh, leader of the Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine (DFLP).



15 The 4,000 T. Karine-A ship was seized by Israeli commandos in the Red Sea on January 3, 2002. Its captain, a naval officer of the Palestinian Authority (PA), admitted having received orders from PA officials at the
highest echelon.



16 Yasser Arafat wrote an op-ed piece in the New York Times, Feb. 3, 2002 titled "The Palestinian Vision of Peace": He stated: "I condemn the attacks carried out by terrorists groups against Israeli
civilians. These groups do not represent the Palestinian people or their legitimate aspirations for freedom." Three days later, he addressed a rally in Ramallah (in Arabic) and he called for "a million martyrs marching on Jerusalem." Just a few
hours after that speech, a Palestinian terrorist from Arafat’s own Fatah movement, murdered three Israeli civilians, among whom an 11 year old girl. The next day, Arafat’s "Voice of Palestine" broadcast jubilant praises for the "heroic
martyr." So much for the "Palestinian Vision of Peace."



17 See Statistics on Terror, published by Ari Shavit in the respected Israeli daily Haaretz, Dec. 11, 2002.



18 See "Narrating Palestinian Nationalism - A Study of the New Palestinian Textbooks", by Goetz Nordbruch, Published in 2001 in the USA by The Middle East Media Research Institute, P.O. Box 27837, Washington,
DC.



19 UN Security Council Resolution 242 (November 1967) calls for Israel to "withdraw from occupied territories" and at the same time stresses the "… termination of all claims or states of belligerency
and respect for and acknowledgement of the sovereignty, territorial integrity and political independence of every State in the area and their right to live in peace within secure and recognized boundaries free from threats or acts of force." (Emphasis
added). Clearly, in light of recent events, these two objectives seem incompatible.



20 The Palestinian National Charter (July 1968), in spite of aborted attempts to amend it after the Oslo process, still contains several articles that clearly point to the elimination of Israel and the denial of Jews as
a people. Some examples are listed below (English rendition as published in Basic Political Documents of the Armed Palestinian Resistance Movement; Leila S. Kadi (ed.), Palestine Research Centre, Beirut, December 1969, pp.137-141.):



Art.15: The liberation of Palestine, from an Arab viewpoint, is a national (qawmi) duty and it attempts to repel the Zionist and imperialist aggression against the Arab homeland, and aims at the elimination of Zionism
in Palestine."



Art.19: "The partition of Palestine in 1947 and the establishment of the state of Israel are entirely illegal, regardless of the passage of time …"



Art.20: "The Balfour Declaration, the Mandate for Palestine, and everything that has been based upon them, are deemed null and void. Claims of historical or religious ties of Jews with Palestine are incompatible
with the facts of history and the true conception of what constitutes statehood. Judaism, being a religion, is not an independent nationality. Nor do Jews constitute a single nation with an identity of its own; they are citizens of the states to which they
belong.



Wednesday, March 19, 2003




Whose peace is it anyway?





Peace is a wonderful thing. Who could argue with the idea of everyone living in harmony with their neighbor, filled with love instead of hate, animosity, and fear? Unfortunately, that conception of peace is not shared by the majority of the world's governments or their people.



Our idea of peace is not shared in Iran where you can be thrown in jail if the state thinks you disagree with their policies, or put to death if the state thinks you disagree with their religion - even if you do not live in Iran. According to a CBS News
Report in April, 2001 the top U.N. human rights watchdog censured Iran and condemned the country for stifling press freedom and allowing "extrajudical killings." In March 1994, TIME magazine published an investigative report into the deaths of Iranian dissidents living outside the country stating that "According to western intelligence and Iranian dissident sources, decisions to assassinate opponents at home or abroad are made at the highest level of the Iranian government: The Supreme National Security Council."



Also in March, 1994, the British Parliamentary Human Rights Group published its report, "The Tehran Murder Machine" in which it documents how opponents of the Iranian regime were killed by terrorists while the victims were living in other countries.



With 18 journalists behind bars, Iran is also the biggest jail for journalists in the Middle East according to a group called,
Reporters Without Borders.



Our idea of peace is not shared in Egypt where you are thrown in jail simply because you are a refugee.
Human Rights Watch
reported in February, 2003 that hundreds of foreigners, including refugees and asylum seekers, were beaten and jailed during two nights of racially-motivated arrests in Cairo.



Our idea of peace is not shared in Lebanon, which has been illegally occupied by Syria for nearly 30 years. In Lebanon, peace is not possible for people who have to endure kidnappings, arrests, torture, and summary executions. The
Canadian Lebanese Human Rights Federation has on their website
both the grim statistics and the graphic photos to document Syrian atrocities in Lebanon. In June 1976,
Syria invaded Lebanon on the pretext of "preserving the peace" prompted by the PLO's civil war that began in 1975 and lasted 15 years. Syria's occupation of Lebanon is a continuing, blatant violation of UN Resolution 520 which called for all foreign parties to leave Lebanon's territory and respect its territorial integrity as a sovereign nation.





Our idea of peace is not shared in the Sudan where the Muslim North has declared a holy war against the Christian South and over 2 million people have died from fighting and famine.
Worldnetdaily
reported this month that Christian women in the Sudan are raped and their breasts cut off for refusing to convert to Islam. Christian men who refuse to convert have a three inch spike driven into their heads. What peace do they know?



What kind of peace do the people have in the Communist-run countries of Cuba, China, Ethiopia, North Korea, Nicaragua, or Haiti, or anywhere were
free expression is suppressed



There are people in the world who believe that peace is only a temporary truce or cease-fire and not a permanent agreement. They believe that you make peace with your enemy now so that you can kill him later. The
Palestinian Media Watch 
describes in chilling detail how Yassir Arafat's "Peace Plan" is the elimination of Israel in stages by making temporary peace agreements.



The attacks of September 11th were specifically designed to destroy our peace and our way of life. Whether you call the perpetrators extremists, radicals or fundamentalists matters little since peace for them will only come when they rid the world of those who do not believe as they do.



Therefore, what do you mean by peace? Is peace only the absence of war, aggression, or violence? Does peace mean keeping the status quo? On the other hand, is peace defined as totalitarian regimes or nationalistic movements define it, "Peace is anything that advances our cause."



We say we want peace and are against war. We believe that killing innocent people is wrong. However, there are people in this world who believe that killing innocent people is right if it serves their cause. Likewise, there are people in this world who believe that lying is okay if it serves their cause. We say, "The end does not justify the means." They say, "We'll do whatever it takes." 



We demand truth, justice and equality. These are foreign concepts in many foreign lands. Peace for us is self-determination and freedom to choose. Peace for us is having the right to dissent. Yet, there are millions of people in the world have never been given these opportunities.



Do you see the problem yet? Peace is not this universal ideal like Truth, Beauty, or Love. Very few people around the world enjoy the same kind of peace that you and I have. Very few people in the world have the freedom to assemble and to protest against their government's policies. We are here demanding a peaceful solution for a man who does not believe in peace. We are here demanding a peaceful solution for a man who has shown his people no peace or mercy for 30 horrible years. We are here saying "Give peace a chance," but peace has not a chance in Hell with dictators, despots, and terrorists who only preach and practice war.



I am reminded of another despicable dictator who once said that a lie repeated enough times becomes the truth. There are many people in the world who have put into practice the idea that Truth is whatever you can get others to believe. Peace is only possible in free societies where truth, justice, and righteousness prevail. Peace cannot take root in the toxic soil of prevarication and perfidy.



There are people who have made distorting the truth into an art form and who are experts at turning lies into truths. There are people who have perpetuated the biggest lie in the history of humanity and have suckered the entire world into believing it. Because of that lie and others like it, the victims have yet to know real peace for the last 1,300 years.



Therefore, when you come out and march for peace, you had better ask yourself, "Whose peace is it?" "Whose peace do we want?" Do we believe in a peace that means living in harmony and fellowship with our neighbors, or do we believe in a peace that means destroying them? Do we believe in searching for the truth, or do we believe in manufacturing it? Do we believe in helping others to find peace, or do we want to turn our backs on them?



Do we believe that peace is possible with those who want to destroy us? Do we believe that peace is possible with those who trash our values or break our laws? Do we believe that peace is possible with those who do not recognize our right to exist and to defend ourselves?



We all blessed with the gift of peace but that peace came at a heavy price. The peace and freedom that you and I enjoy was paid for by the blood of people willing to die and preserve it. We have to be willing to defend our right to exist. We do not wish to destroy or convert other people who do not believe as we do. Our society has a very basic rule: "Do unto others, as you would have them do unto you." Yet, this rule is subservient to the rule of self-preservation. If there are people in this world who want to kill us, if there are people in this world who want to destroy our way of life and take away our cherished freedoms, we have a right, no a duty, to stand up to them.



We want to give peace a chance, but if peace does not work then what is our alternative? The only way that people can live in peace and harmony around the world is when we all agree on the basic right of self-determination. Everyone here would like to live in peace. Everyone here would like to live in freedom. So, what do we do with people who want to destroy that peace and deny our right to live in freedom? In a post-9/11 world, do we really believe that we can reason with terrorists and the dictators who support them? Do really believe that we can placate people who will not be happy until they see us wiped from the face of the Earth?



Here in America, we believe that everyone is entitled to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. We hold these truths to be self-evident for they are what make peace possible. So, if we truly want peace for the rest of the world, shouldn't we be trying to share these ideals with the rest of the world? Shouldn't we be encouraging people to speak the truth rather than promulgate a lie? Shouldn't we be encouraging people to people to face reality rather than hide from it? Shouldn't we be encouraging people to learn from history rather than repeating it or rewriting it?



War is a terrible thing and something to be avoided, but doing nothing in the face of danger is not a solution. Patrick Henry, the great American patriot, declared, "Give me liberty, or give me death." Then as now, there are some things worth fighting for even if it means laying down your life to protect it for yourself, or for others. Before we ever became involved in World War II as a nation, we came to the aid of Britain and France - not because we wanted to occupy their country or monopolize their resources, but because we wanted to preserve their freedom and their peace. 



Fortunately, for us, one of those two countries has never forgotten what peace really means.




Monday, March 17, 2003

Report: 12-year-old Palestinian boy's martyrdom 'staged'


French media complicit in perpetuating 'myth' of Mohammed al-Dura



The "martyrdom" death of 12-year-old Palestinian Mohammed al-Dura at the hands of Israeli soldiers – which received widespread international news coverage and spurred on the current intifada, inspiring countless "suicide bombers"
to attack Israel – was actually a "staged" piece of street theater, according to an in-depth report in the current issue of
WND's monthly magazine, Whistleblower.

The entire world was transfixed as news broadcasts played the sensational video footage of the 12-year-old Palestinian boy and his father, pinned down in crossfire between Arab snipers and Israeli Defense Forces in Gaza's remote Netzarim junction on Sept.
30, 2000. The image of the boy crouching in terror behind his father, both of them struggling in vain to protect themselves from Israeli gunfire, only to be shot – the boy apparently dying in his father's arms – became immortalized in posters that were
later plastered up and down the streets of the West Bank and Gaza.

Although the Israeli military initially assumed responsibility for the incident, it soon became apparent that the IDF could not have shot the boy, due to a large barrier between the Israeli military outpost across the remote junction and the location of the
boy and his father.

Now, a just-completed, long-term journalistic investigation conducted in France concludes that the Mohammed al-Dura affair was actually a piece of Palestinian theater – similar to the dramatic Palestinian funeral processions last April after the Israeli
incursion into the Jenin refugee camp. During that public spectacle, a martyred "corpse" twice fell off the stretcher, only to hop back up and retake his place in the procession. The Palestinians had claimed 3,000 deaths in Jenin – the actual toll
was 52.

The groundbreaking investigation and its conclusions are spelled out in "Contre-expertise d’une mise en scène" published by Éditions Raphaël, and translated into English for Whistleblower by Nidra Poller. In the book, Gérard Huber, a
psychoanalyst and permanent Paris correspondent of the Israel-based Metula News Agency, reports on the investigation conducted by a team of journalists, including Huber and Stéphane Juffa, Metula's editor in chief.

"What really happened at Netzarim junction?" asks Huber. "One thing is certain: Given the position of the protagonists during the firefight it is impossible that the child was hit by Israeli bullets. Mohammed al-Dura was not killed by
Israelis. And the bigger question remains: Was Mohammed really killed?"

Street theater

Whistleblower cites stunning reports of Palestinians playing to the camera, including Israeli commentator Amnon Lord's account of the larger scene at Netzarim Junction when al-Dura was supposedly shot to death. He describes "incongruous battle scenes
complete with wounded combatants and screeching ambulances played out in front of an audience of laughing onlookers, while makeshift movie directors do retakes of botched scenes."

Palestinian journalist Sami El Soudi echoes Lord's observation, who discloses that "Almost all Palestinian directors take part more or less voluntarily in these war commissions, under the official pretext that we should use all possible means,
including trickery and fabulation, to fight against the tanks and airplanes the enemy has and we don’t. … Our official press reported 300 wounded and dead at Netzarim junction the day when Mohammed was supposedly killed. Most of the cameramen there were
Palestinians. … They willingly took part in the masquerade, filming fictional scenes, believing they were doing it out of patriotism. When a scene was well done the onlookers laughed and applauded."

"It is incredible," says Huber, "how many people were calmly filming the battle of Netzarim on September 30th, 2000. Not only professionals – some of them standing no more than ten meters away from the al-Dura incident – but amateurs as
well.

"The rushes [video clips] are full of surprising incongruities: Children smile as ambulances go by. A 'wounded' Palestinian collapses and two seconds later an ambulance pulls up to take him to the hospital. It looks as if the driver had been cued in,
knew in advance where the Palestinian was going to fall, or was waiting in the upper right hand corner just out of the photographic field ready to zoom in on signal (there is a scene like this in the France 2 report.)

"In another rush we are startled to hear a Palestinian shouting: 'It's a flop! We have to do the whole thing over again!'"

The French close ranks

Even more disconcerting, says the Whistleblower report, is the fact that France 2, the news organization that broke the story of Mohammed al-Dura's supposed "martyrdom" at the hands of Israeli soldiers, adamantly refuses to release all the raw
footage taken by its Palestinian cameraman. For instance, journalist Charles Enderlin, who narrated the original story of the shooting, claims his employer, France 2, holds onto images of the child’s death throes – which he says he took out of his report
for ethical reasons – because they were just too terrible to view.

To this day, says Huber, it remains unproven whether Mohammed al-Dura is dead or alive.

Meanwhile, every French television station to this day refuses to broadcast a film by German director Esther Schapira, titled "Three Bullets and a Child: Who Killed the Young Mohammed al-Dura?" Nominated for best TV documentary in Germany, it also
concludes Israelis did not kill the boy. Although she understands why the Palestinians are not interested in further investigation, Schapira, a staff filmmaker for German public television, wonders why the West should be so resistant to a solid, impartial
investigation.

And French author and Whistleblower translator Nidra Poller asks some probing questions about the French media's behavior:

"Of course the Palestinians won't allow any investigation on the evidence they hold," Poller tells Whistleblower. "However, France 2 is not the Palestinians. It is a public service TV station in a democratic country. And Huber makes a
convincing case for the collusion of France 2 in this stunt.

"How is it possible that France 2 refuses to cooperate with the investigation? If they have nothing to hide, wouldn't it be to their interest to come forth, even partially? Would the American media sit back and allow this kind of enormous question to
remain in the box? If CNN cheats, does Fox News back them up? Well, that's what happens in France."

"The truth," says Huber in the Whistleblower report, "is, first of all, that the child shown on the screen is not dead. He plays dead."

But what about Mohammed al-Dura's funeral?

"The badly wounded corpse of a child was shown by doctors at the Shifa hospital in Gaza," says Huber. "[That] child was dead, but he is not the child seen in the famous TV newscast."



Recent letters parroting Arab characterizations of Israel as a "terrorist nation" have called upon the United States to stop funding Israel, its only friend and ally in the region.

I agree that we should stop funding terrorist organizations. However, Israel is not one of them.

Yasser Arafat took over as chairman of the Palestine Liberation Organization in 1969 and built it into the world's largest and richest terrorist organization.

In the 1970s, Arafat made billions of dollars by exploiting the narcotics trade and by looting Lebanon banks.

Arafat and friends continued to get rich during the Gulf War. Palestinians who supported Arafat helped direct Iraqi troops to rich Kuwaitis and deposits of gold and valuables, while joining in the rape, pillage and murder of Kuwaiti citizens.

With the Oslo Accords, the PLO-dominated Palestinian Authority began receiving billions of dollars in funds from previously reluctant Western countries, in addition to the $500 million our Congress gave it annually in foreign aid.

In 1995, the General Accounting Office produced a financial report (made classified by the Clinton administration) confirming that Arafat and the PLO held well over $10 billion in assets, even at a time when Arafat was publicly claiming bankruptcy. To date, more than 37 percent of these assets remain unaccounted for.

None of Arafat's money has ever been invested in refugee camps or human services infrastructure, whereas much has been invested in lavish housing and gifts for Arafat and friends. So much for saving his Palestinian people.

How then did Arafat and his thugs wind up in control of the Palestinian Arabs with the authority and appellations of government officials? The reason is because our government thought that the more money and "re- sponsibility" it gave to Arafat, the more inclined he would be to "join the international community."

It was American money and influence that enabled the PLO to make itself into the Palestinian Authority, a typically corrupt, internally violent and externally warlike Third World regime based on "special security forces."

Before people ask why we fund Israel, maybe they should ask why we funded an organization that murdered hundreds of Americans in the past and has never made any apology or restitution. Maybe they should also ask why we continue dealing with Arafat.

United Nations Secretary General Kofi Annan's latest comments about Israel should dispel any doubts that either he (1) is a total idiot, (2) is a pawn of the Arab propaganda machine, (3) really hates Jews as much as Arabs do or (4) all of the above.

In a speech at the University of Maryland recently, Annan said that ''Israel must surrender nearly all of the territory for peace with Arabs." Do the words, ''Camp David 2000" ring a bell with him? The Israelis were willing to do just that, and in return, what they got was an Intifadeh, not peace. Annan also accused the Israeli government of imposing ''condition upon condition" to block peace negotiations. Requiring Arabs to guarantee that they would cease killing Israelis is the only ''condition" they have ever ''imposed."

But, the worst comment of all was when he said: ''Palestinian farmers have been shot by extremist settlers intent on robbing them of their olive harvest and driving them off the land to which the Palestinians are entitled." That is nothing but another blatant lie pulled from the litany of pernicious lies perpetrated by Arab clerics, politicians and the media.

At least Annan did not describe Jews as descendents of apes and pigs who use the blood of Arab children to make unleavened bread and are plotting to take over the world, as these reprehensible Arab spokespeople continue to do without restraint.

What about the rights of Israelis to their land, or the rights of the 850,000 Jews who were expelled from Arab lands and their property confiscated?

Better yet, what about their right to exist, period?

Don't hold your breath waiting for any of those acknowledgements.

While most of the world is focused on Iraq, the development of a "road map" to peace in the Middle East bears some attention. The quartet of the United States, the European Union, Russia and the United Nations have come up with yet another draft for a two-state solution to the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict. However, this solution, and all other such solutions that do not address the underlying problem are doomed to failure.

The road to peace in the Middle East is filled with the potholes of racial hatred, blood libel, and distortions of reality that paint Jews as "brothers of pigs and monkeys," "Zionist Nazis," "blood suckers," "usurpers of Arab lands," and other epithets too terrible to print.

How can the world expect the seeds of peace to take root in the toxic soil of anti-Semitism?

If the quartet is serious about wanting peace, then they must do the following:

1. Insist that all countries and entities stop fomenting hatred towards Jews and stop spreading lies, distortions, and blood libels about Israel and the Jewish people.

2. Remove weapons and explosives from all Palestinian refugee camps (which have become armed fortresses). Remove all materials from these camps that promote hatred and violence against Jews (especially those given to Palestinian children), and remove any U.N. relief workers who have ties to terrorist groups.

3. Insist that the U.N. abide by its own resolutions which call for the cessation of hostilities towards Israel and which also identify the West Bank and Gaza as "disputed territories," not "Palestinian lands under Israeli occupation."

4. Insist that the U.N. and other countries of the world stop referring to the "1967 borders." These are armistice lines, not recognized borders of Israel because Arab countries have never recognized Israel. The U.N. resolutions called for the establishment of "secure and defensible borders," and the withdrawal from "some" of the disputed territories acquired by Israel in 1967 -- not "all" territories as so many claim.

5. Finally, the true agenda of Yasser Arafat's Fatah, Hezbollah, Al-Aksa, Islamic Jihad, Hamas and others has to be revealed and repudiated which is, and has always been, the destruction of Israel and the creation of a unified Palestine from the Jordan River to the Mediterranean. Arafat nor anyone of the aforementioned groups will ever be satisfied with any plan that allows Jews to exist anywhere in the Middle East.

Peace cannot be achieved when the death and destruction of Jews are preached as the solution to all the ills of the world. The road map to peace will be a dead-end as long as hatred for Jews continues to be the driving force in the Middle East.

In response to a recent letter, Palestinians did not inhabit the land for 2,000 years.



Arabs came out of the Arabian desert after the advent of Islam in the seventh century, but the Holy Land was never a great center of Arab population. Certainly, by the Middle Ages, it had become a godforsaken land that men shunned as well.



Jews started to come back to the land from exile and reclaim its waste. They built farms and planted orchards of fruit trees. Until the British Mandate of 1921, there was no Palestine, only southern Syria.



Muslim Arabs were attacking Jews in the few villages that the Jews built on lands they purchased from landowners who took advantage of Jews wishing to return to their ancient homeland.



As for the second half of the 20th century: Five Arab nations that were members of the United Nations in 1947, and therefore pledged to peaceful resolution of international disputes, declared a war of annihilation against the U.N.-recommended Jewish state.



It was they who prevented the creation of the Arab-Palestinian state, while the Jews called for peace and cooperation between Jews and Arabs for the benefit of both people.



"Illegal occupation" is a pro- paganda catchphrase Israel's neighbors use, referring not only to areas occupied in 1967 after yet another attempt to overrun and destroy the Jewish state, but to all areas that are in the hands of Jews.



The Palestinian Authority was created by Israel, the only nation in the history of the world who defended itself against a threat of annihilation five times, won all five wars, and, then, in a show of magnanimity and good will, returned occupied territories three times the size of its national territory to Egypt.



Israel gave a terrorist organ- ization sworn to its destruction a chance to prove that it could become a civilized national entity striving for peace.



However, the Palestinian Authority failed to build bridges of peace, choosing instead to train children to commit suicide murders to further its nefarious cause.



After a century of unremitting violence and perfidy, who would be foolish enough to believe the peace proclamations of men whose hands are red with the blood of the innocents of four and five generations?



E. BEN-YEHUDA,

rabbi, Ponte Vedra Beach

Why the Palestinian People Do Not Deserve Independence

by Chip Joyce (July 19, 2002) (http://www.capmag.com/article.asp?ID=1732)

Summary: Unlike America’s founding fathers, who sought independence to liberate themselves from a government that denied their individual rights, the Palestinians’ war for independence is born out of a desire to have a sovereign dictatorship of their own, one that is merely free from Israel.

[CAPITALISM MAGAZINE.COM] Empathy for the Palestinian people for being in an "occupied" territory and without their own sovereign government is horribly misguided. This is a people, aside from a few voiceless individuals, who chose as their leader an oppressive dictator who not only supports terrorism against Israel, but who also has a Gestapo-like internal secret police, prohibits freedom of speech and freedom of the press, routinely has summary executions, and who has even employed death squads to eliminate political adversaries. This is a people who clearly do not value individual freedom.

Unlike America’s founding fathers, who sought independence to liberate themselves from a government that denied their individual rights, the Palestinians’ war for independence is born out of a desire to have a sovereign dictatorship of their own, one that is merely free from Israel. In fact, the majority of Palestinians want the annihilation of Israel, more than they want independence. This is despite the fact that Israel is inordinately more free and respectful of individual rights, and unique among Middle Eastern nations in this regard. The Palestinians who live within Israeli society enjoy the same rights as Jews, and are infinitely freer than their brothers subjected to the Palestinian Authority.

The United States of America’s Declaration of Independence defines best when people have the right to form their own government. Because people have "certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty, and the pursuit of Happiness" they need a government whose function is to protect those rights. If their government "becomes destructive to these ends, it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it, and to institute a new Government to better protect their rights." Yet individual rights are an anathema to the Palestinian people: they prefer dictatorship and subjugation, as demonstrated by their chosen leader. Yassir Arafat is more like Hitler and Stalin than like Washington and Jefferson.

The bromide of “a right to self-determination” for a people is nonsense. The meaning of that phrase is that a people have a right to choose a dictatorial form of government, and that free countries must recognize and respect it. One fallacious premise to this claim is that the majority within a country is always right, and that the minority’s opinion is always wrong. Should free countries have respected Germany’s election of Hitler and his totalitarian regime? What about those Germans who opposed him? Was the Holocaust the German people’s “right to self-determination”? Clearly the majority can want what is wrong and even evil, and that is one reason why the claim to “a right to self-determination” is nonsense.

Another fallacious premise to this claim is that different people have different needs for government: while free countries respect individual rights, other people may not need them and may do better under a dictatorship. There is not one example in human history to defend this point, for every dictatorship has led to nothing but misery, poverty, stagnancy, and often to war. The freest countries, on the other hand, have brought comfort, wealth, advances in all fields, and peace.

Finally, the other fallacious premise to the claim of a “right of self-determination” is that a people’s choice in government is no other country’s business. Modern history shows that dictatorships tend to make war with freer countries as a means to acquire wealth they cannot produce. A dictator also blames other nations for his people’s suffering and is compelled to make war to pacify internal dissension.

For these three reasons the idea of there being “a right to self-determination” is wrong because it is unjust to the minority among a people who oppose dictatorship, contradictory to the fact that all people benefit from freedom, and ignores the fact that dictatorships are dangerous to free countries because they tend to make war against them.

The best thing that Palestinians could do for themselves is to make peace with Israel and ask to be allowed to participate in its government as equals. If accepted, the Palestinians would enjoy far more freedom than they have ever experienced in history. “All men are created equal”: they have the same rights, and they have the same need for a government to protect those rights—be they Americans, Jews, or Arabs. If Israel were to not accept this proposal, then the Palestinians should translate into Arabic Jefferson’s Declaration of Independence and Thomas Paine’s Common Sense, and begin their revolution from there.

